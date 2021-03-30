Asian Paints Unveils 'Cherish' as the Colour of the Year for 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): As 2021 brings with it a tingling energy and an intention to start afresh, Asian Paints brings forth the 18th edition of ColourNext, the most comprehensive forecast of colours and design trends in India, announcing the most anticipated, Colour of the Year - Cherish.

The Colour of the Year, Cherish, appreciates the fleeting joys of life and gives us reasons to smile. Cherish (Colour code - Ivy League 7585), is a nurturing, humble and fresh colour that restores a sense of balance, neither too warm nor cold. It's mint green shade nudges growth while a hint of blue revitalizes one's mood. It brings restless minds to a place of hope so one can imagine a better world and a more balanced self. This restorative yet effervescent shade is set to be a trend-setter for 2021 inspiring all aspects of design, be it paints, interiors, textiles, architecture or product design. It induces a feeling of hope that's both enduring and uplifting.

After studying colour and its myriad influences on lifestyle in India, Asian Paints ColourNext, also unveils the four colour trends of 2021 - Habitat, A Home New World, Felicity, Z Futures. These trends have a far-reaching influence and are the only India-specific colour and decor trends forecast since 2003. With ColourNext, Asian Paints aims to inspire a multitude of design disciplines in 2021.

Speaking on ColourNext, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, "The ColourNext trends and Colour of the Year are awaited with much excitement and anticipation every year. Various experts from the field of interior design, architecture, product design, textile and fashion, as well as marketing and technology, scout the country and the globe looking for inspiration and influences that can resonate with an Indian audience at large. While the four new trends, have specially been curated keeping in mind the new life and the distinct outlook towards everything post lockdown, Cherish as a colour is sure to create a wave in the vast and influential world of design and brand marketing."

While 2020 taught us many hard lessons and seeking refuge may have been our most natural response, there's also a need to be present in the 'now' and make the best of what it has to offer. The Colour of the Year - Cherish (also known as the shade Ivy League 7585) makes you appreciate the fleeting joys of life and gives you reasons to smile. Whether it is the creation of beautiful concepts, products, or objects d'art, Cherish is worth celebrating in this moment, and the next moment, and the one after that.

2021 is the year in which we remind ourselves that life is precious and every moment is a chance to celebrate it. Here is a video that captures the essense of Cherish: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1TKjxg-hy4)

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's third-largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 202 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World.

