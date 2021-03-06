'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 4 kicks-off with music maestro Shankar Mahadevan's Sprawling Holiday Home

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Music maverick, Shankar Mahadevan's sprawling holiday home on the foothills of a soothing stream, just an hour away from the bustling city of Mumbai; is a treat for the tired soul.

It is a true reflection of his work in music -- bold, beautiful and nuanced in just the right way, and Season 4 of 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' takes you inside the heart of his beautiful abode.

Set in the countryside, his home hits the right notes on so many levels: there's room for the family, there's room for guests, and there's room for his pet dogs. The privilege of space is something Mahadevan loves about homes outside the city.

As a couple of Mahadevan and his wife Sangeeta, love to host family and friends at their holiday home and entertain them with impromptu jam sessions. And their spacious, high-ceilinged living room is testament to that fact.

According to Mahadevan, the high ceiling provides the perfect acoustic reverberations for music. This is a stark contrast to the 500 sq ft house he used to live in Chembur, Mumbai in his early years. But the limited space wasn't an issue as the music was all-pervasive, with jam sessions lasting through the night sometimes for 9 - 10 hours at a stretch.

Unique decor elements are seen through experimentation with color and texture that is used in bold strokes across the home. In his words, "playing with decor is much like playing with music: you can get it wrong, but that shouldn't stop you from playing."

Mahadevan and Sangeeta have lovingly named their home Sahana after a beautiful rag which interestingly they would have named their daughter if they were to have one. The piece de resistance, however, for Mahadevan lies in the calmy gushing stream that runs along the back of the sprawling property and provides its own nature's music.

The past year, due to the pandemic, has given Mahadevan and his family a chance to spend more time together in this paradise they call home. Catch an exclusive tour of his home given by the musician himself, in the 1st episode of 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 4.

Episode 1 Link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cqxDYkyx_4)

About 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 4

Season 4 of 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' will take viewers on an exclusive tour of seven uniquely beautiful homes of seven much-admired celebrities. This year the likes of Shankar Mahadevan, Anita Dongre, Smriti Mandana, Tamanna Bhatia, Rajkumar Rao, Prateek Kuhad and siblings, Shakti and Mukti Mohan will be opening their doors while also sharing memories and building an emotional connection with the viewers.

A strong connection has been forged between the show and consumers as Asian Paints has gone on to showcase 22 homes, 27 celebrities garnering more than 250 million views in the last three years.

Season 4 will bring a few new elements to the show. This season will introduce viewers to richer decor stories of the celebrities and their homes. With a spaces-first approach, viewers will get to see more of their favorite star's home: whether it's a bold change that reflects decor confidence or a minor choice, the new season aims to capture those real, lived-in, warm spaces of the celebrity's homes that are truly theirs, a space that deeply resonates with them and reflects their true self.

Additionally, viewers will get to discover the celebrity's experiences and moments during the lockdown, their concept of family, togetherness, and what homes mean to them in this new world.

The show will also touch upon the beauty of relationships and how shared love for a home strengthens it. One can also expect a few passionate ideas and tips on decorating a home from the personality.

Season 4 also brings a new and exciting element for their ardent fans wherein a lucky viewer will win a special giveaway belonging to the celebrity for every episode.

