Asianet News' Vernacular IPL 2020 Coverage Wins Cricket Fans Over

You would like to read
- Cricket Zone: How MrOwl helps IPL fans connect safely
- upGrad to ride high on IPL 2020 to reach out to bharat to boost online higher education
- Faboom witnesses significant increase in its user-engagement during IPL 2020
- Niine and Rajasthan Royals join together, for IPL 2020 to make each run count
- IPL 2020: Bodycare Creations signs on as official sponsor of Delhi Capitals for the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) culminated amidst much fanfare after 8 weeks of competitive action in the UAE.
With a new venue, changed schedule, and matches played in empty stadiums, this was an unprecedented time for the league, but a challenge that was overcome in grand fashion.
The coverage of the IPL and its consumption, too, saw a sea of change without crowds at the venues. India's leading news platform, Asianet News, announced itself as a one-stop destination for sports fans with its extensive and inventive coverage of the IPL in 7 different languages - English, Hindi, Bangla, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Asianet News' robust match center featured live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and interactive widgets in each of its languages along with over 1500 video and 6000 articles to not only cater to serious cricket aficionados but also the casual sports fans.
Giving the IPL a localized approach along with wide international coverage through its clutter-free and in-depth cricket platform helped Asianet News reach out to 7 native language speakers, garnering tremendous traction during the tournament. This unique approach to the IPL saw the company clock an astonishing 350 per cent growth in Unique Visitors and 1290 per cent growth in Page Views vis a vis IPL 2019. The IPL also helped the organization smash the 1 Billion pageviews mark as it registered 1.3 Billion pageviews and 75 Million users in October 2020.
It was not just the sports fans, however, that enjoyed the offerings. Brands from different industries partnered with Asianet News to take advantage of its presence in UAE - IPL 2020 host country - and India.
Unilever International, through its brands - Brooke Bond Red Label and Lifebuoy, came on board as the Presenting Sponsor for Asianet News' coverage of IPL 2020. As an exercise to engage with cricket fans, Lifebuoy also partnered with the platform to conduct weekly contests during the tournament.
One of the biggest fantasy cricket players, MyTeam11, saw this as an opportunity to expand its userbase by increasing its penetration in vernacular audiences. They were the Associate Sponsors for Asianet News' IPL coverage in 4 languages - Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Two-wheeler giants Honda also came on board as the Auto Partner.
Having created a splash with the 2020 IPL, Asianet News' all-inclusive and in-depth approach to sports coverage is set to continue for all the major upcoming tournaments.
"The IPL, despite its numerous languages and regional audience, never had an in-depth local flavour to its sports coverage. Our market research and user feedback shaped our plans for the IPL and we set to work on providing our audience extensive content, stats, live scores, commentary, and data in all 7 languages which amassed massive response from our users. We will be launching more sports-related properties keeping our regional language strategy at the core," said Abhinav Khare, CEO, Asianet News Network, elaborated on the company's strategy.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor