Asiasoft, 'Audition IP' enters Indian Market for the first time

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The national mobile rhythm action game "Club Audition India" has now entered the Indian market.

Hanbitsoft announced that the company has signed a contract to introduce the Club Audition to the Indian market in the first half of the year through Asiasoft, company's Southeast Asian partner.

This is the company's first time to enter the Indian market with 'Audition IP'.

Club Audition is the first mobile game that inherits the IP of the PC Online rhythm action game 'Audition'. It includes not only original Audition song sources, but also various music including popular local songs, various fashion items and easy gameplay including 'Dance battle' that can be enjoyed by all men and women of all ages. Game provides an active community centered on FAM and a Couple system.

Club Audition is a mobile game that can offer greater enjoyment than any other game. It is greatly influenced by Indian culture that enjoys singing and dancing where Club Audition India is a very good means of entertainment.

As a long-standing partner of Asiasoft, Hanbitsoft will work closely with Asiasoft to capture the hearts of Indian gamers with specialized content such as local customized music, costumes, and dance motions.

Developed by T3 Entertainment, Club Audition India is based on the online PC game Audition Online. However, Club Audition India is not just a simple port for mobile phones. T3 made sure to optimize Club Audition M by making sure it delivers fun-loving mobile graphics and gameplay without sacrificing accessibility.

Club Audition India is free-to-play, so just download to join the party!

Game Features

Addictive and enjoyable gameplay

Choose the preferred rooms, songs, difficulty levels and jump into the dance battle. Dance alongside fellow Clubbers. Compete for the throne. Players skills and abilities are based on hitting the right notes. Players can upgrade the dancing power to score higher when hitting the Perfect Combo!

Be a Fashionista

Players can express their sense of style. K-pop star, beach hunk, sexy goth vampire, anything is possible. Be bold and choose the fashion to one's desire.

Choose from a wide range of outfits. Step onto the dance floor in the most fashionable outfit.

Meeting The Dream Partner

Dance for love. Fulfill the fantasies of love in Club Audition M. Various interactions with their loved ones can deepen the love for their partner. Show off the love! Getting married to their partner allows special gameplay.

Compete in Real-Time Battles

Players can relieve the dancing game experience from Audition on your mobile device! Show off the madness combo skills!

Multiple game modes in the game!

Dance Battle

Challenge everyone in the room up to a maximum of 6 players. Choose a song and aim to get the highest score.

Couple Dance

Challenge other couples in the game or ask someone to be their partner after the game by hitting 5 Perfects!

Bubble Pang

Click the random bubbles on the screen

Club Dance

2v2 special mode. Best place to become a couple after the game.

Battle Party

4 Players vs NPC. It will require a team effort to beat the NPC.

FAM Battle Party Club 4 guild members vs NPC. You will receive better rewards once the NPC is defeated.

Classic

The ultimate challenge to be the best audition player.

Beat up

Click the buttons when it reaches the middle.

Be Crowned the Best

Climb the ranking by gaining points at every mode. The weekly highest will be able to gain items that are for the best. Be the best in the Story, PVP, Level, Couple and FAM. What are you waiting for? The dance floor is empty without the best!

Game Trailer

Wait no more! From now till 15-Nov, you can join the Early Access (Alpha) and start grooving right away. Download the game today!

Download link: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ppmy.audition)

*Early access is only Available on Playstore

Get the latest updates on by following us on our social platforms!

See you soon, Clubbers!

Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/login/?next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPlayPark.ClubAuditionMobileIND)

YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-kB7k1f_UmFt3JPDtMUeA).

