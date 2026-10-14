NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13: ASICS, the global Japanese sportswear brand, today announced its partnership with the Freshworks Chennai Marathon (FCM) as its Official Sports Goods Partner. The partnership, alongside the launch of the ASICS Running Club (ARC) in Chennai, marks a deeper investment in the city's thriving running culture. While FCM connects ASICS with Chennai's established running community, ARC will foster a consistent, year-round connection with runners through training, experience and shared progress. With a growing presence across India, the ASICS Running Club is now extending its community to Chennai, bringing runners together through regular training, group runs and coaching support. The club will give runners in the city a dedicated space to build consistency, train together and progress across different stages of their running journey.

The Freshworks Chennai Marathon will take place on January 3, 2027, marking its 15th edition. Powered by Chennai Runners, the marathon brings together runners across four race categories: the Full Marathon, Twenty Miler, Half Marathon and 10K. As Official Sports Goods Partner, ASICS will engage with runners through the race build-up and event weekend. From ARC training sessions, promotional runs, marathon expo to ASICS House, the partnership will bring the brand closer to participants, with ASICS athletes and coaches also joining the event. The association reflects ASICS' belief in the role of movement in physical and mental well-being, rooted in its founding philosophy of 'Sound Mind, Sound Body', while strengthening its presence within India's growing running culture.

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India & South Asia and Executive Officer, ASICS Corporation, said, "The growth of running culture in India reflects a broader shift in how people are approaching fitness and well-being, with the sport becoming an increasingly important part of everyday life. Chennai has a strong foundation in this culture, and the Freshworks Chennai Marathon has played an important role in bringing runners together over the years. For ASICS, our partnership with the marathon and the launch of ARC Chennai are an opportunity to deepen our roots in the city and support runners through regular training, progression and community. It is an extension of our 'Sound Mind, Sound Body' philosophy and our belief in the role that movement plays in helping people lead healthier, more active lives."

Commenting on the partnership, Chandrasekar M, Race Director, Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2027, said, "Our partnership with ASICS is a natural extension of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon's commitment to strengthening the culture of running in Chennai. ASICS brings a strong performance heritage and a deep understanding of what drives runners, making it a natural partner for an event that has grown alongside the city's running culture. As we enter our 15th edition, this association adds further strength to the marathon and reinforces our shared ambition to make running more accessible, engaging and rewarding for participants. We look forward to building on this partnership and contributing to the continued growth of running in Chennai."

The partnership with the Freshworks Chennai Marathon and the launch of ARC Chennai mark another step in ASICS' growing presence within India's running culture. Together, the initiatives deepen the brand's roots in Chennai and reflect its continued focus on building stronger connections with runners through both participation and community. About ASICS Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning 'A Sound Mind in a Sound Body', is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949, more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as athletic and Sport Style-inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories.

ASICS currently has 150 stores across India. More details can be found at www.asics.com/in/en-in/store-locator For more information, visit www.asics.com/in/en-in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)