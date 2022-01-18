AskLaser exhibits at world's leading trade fair for photonics, 'Laser World of Photonics India'

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Currently, the biggest and the best Work In Progress in India is the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Apart from the government and the entrepreneurs themselves, there are a few other contributors who are giving their best to make India a land of innovation and entrepreneurship by organising huge startup expos as a way to nurture talent, share and grow ideas, and build cross-sectoral alliances.

One such opportunity was provided at the platform of 'Laser World of Photonics India', where startups, knowledge-based companies and experts showcased their potentialities in the domain of laser and photonics at this exhibition, held in Bangalore from December 16-18, 2021.

Being the world's leading trade fair for laser and optical technologies, the exhibition aimed to set the stage for the development and promotion of laser technology and business opportunities in India.

In connection with the above said, the team of AskLaser also exhibited and thereby being a promoter of their young business venture, increasing the reach of their idea, their brand, the team experienced a diversified and different type of exposure, while making people aware about their offerings at this expo.

Sharing her rationale, Jayshree Harak, CEO & Founder, AskLaser says, "Laser World of Photonics India has emerged as a prestigious and indeed the only dedicated trade platform for the laser and photonics industry. We were extremely grateful for the platform that Laser World of Photonics 2021 has given us, where in presence of various government functionaries, business experts, mentors, corporates, support agencies, industry associations and potential customers, we got the opportunity to display our brand on this world stage."

Further adding she says, "Our vision behind exhibiting was to address the issue behind India holding a backseat when it comes to organised structure of laser market.

Because of lack of awareness, lack of expert consulting, right information through right channels is not present in our Indian Laser market, which further creates a big gap for the prospective buyers and sellers in today's date.

AskLaser basically bridges this gap and fetches a perfect piece of advice for all your Laser Needs, and is an ideal platform for meeting Laser buyers and sellers, all at one place.

Also with three power packed days at the exhibition, we were so pleased with the overwhelming response we received from our visitors and are glad that we could address our vision efficiently. We are highly looking forward to participating next year as well."

Delighted with the outcome, Parag Marathe, Co-founder & CMO, AskLaser says, "This exhibition confirmed yet again that Laser World of Photonics is one of the most important photonics trade fairs in the world and that this is where the Who's Who of the laser world meets!

In the exhibition we had good discussions - with old acquaintances, but also and especially with numerous new potential customers from varying sectors who came to us with various laser industry related issues. At the same time we are also glad that we were able to provide exactly what our visitors needed, with our diversified offerings."

Parag Marathe has recently joined AskLaser as its Co-founder & CMO. AskLaser and its team congratulate Mr. Parag, and believes that AskLaser will grow from strength to strength under his leadership.

His energy, can-do attitude and founder mentality are all goal-worthy for the team to succeed in their mission and will therefore make a huge impact in the company's future.

''We've been associated with AskLaser for quite some time. It's the most relevant to the laser sector, according to us as they provide added value to both buyers and sellers. I must tell you that the team never ceases to amaze us with the dedication, focus, and talent they bring to the process. I am hopeful that we will be able to work together to achieve our goals,'' said Marketing Team, Sahajanand Laser Technology Limited (SLTL).

"SLTL Group (Sahajanand Laser Technology Limited) is the company that has defined what is called a "Trailblazer". The innovation is into the foundation of this organization, as just after its establishment, SLTL has invented a Fiber laser cutting machine. A machine, which went on to become the game-changer for the metal forming industry.

We have looked into and ingrained ourselves in a variety of disciplines, including Laser Cutting, Marking, Welding, Micro Machining, Solar Cell Scribing/Cutting, Hardening, Cladding, and other laser applications. We looked at all of the aforementioned domains while putting Laser at the forefront of our deliverables. SLTL Group's core engineering department was specifically formed to address the complex needs and since years it has successfully introduced groundbreaking products and advancements that led to boost the productivity of industries across the globe. We've got the vision to deliver continuous innovation, working in the future."

The Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Russia, China, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America have all become major export destinations for SLTL.

"For us Laser World of Photonics is an important barometer for the development of the laser industry. This year it exceeded all expectations. Apart from building on our relationships with existing customers, we established contacts with new customers from sectors that were not previously at the forefront of our interest. I am certain that this will yield us exciting new projects! Also, we would like to appreciate the new Venture one of its kind, AskLaser for aiming to develop a one-stop solution to connect Buyer & Sellers on a single digital platform via its B2B Marketplace. We are sure this kind of niche segment platform will definitely help us gain more scalability in business volumes in times to come," says Murtuza Eranpurwala, Marketing Director at Premier United Limited.

"Premier United Private Limited" are involved as the Manufacturer And Service Provider of Fibre Laser Machines since 2007 based in Mumbai. All their products are getting widely acclaimed among the large clientele for their exclusive designs, superior quality, and reliability.

"AskLaser has not only provided and brought all the laser industries on a single platform but also created a channel to generate the network and spread worldwide. We are very honored to be part of AskLaser and looking forward for glorious upcoming years of business and success," says Mr. Rupesh Thole (Jain), Managing Director of EtchON Marks Control.

EtchON is one of the renowned global laser spare parts manufacturers & suppliers and the largest OEM partner in the world, having its manufacturing base in Aurangabad, Maharashtra India.

Laser World of Photonics offered an ideal opportunity to demonstrate one's innovative strength to a wide national and international audience and as an exhibitor, the team of AskLaser was extremely satisfied with the show after three action-packed days and quality visitors. Which is why we will also certainly be exhibiting here the next time.

