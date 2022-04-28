Astaberry expands its personal care product range, ropes in Mouni Roy as their Brand Ambassador for Ikin Hair Remover Cream

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurgaon-based, personal care homegrown manufacturing company Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd. with their flagship brands 'Astaberry' and 'Ikin' recently launched their new product range of Hair Removal Creams and Wine Facial Kits.

Inspired by Ayurveda and formulated with Science, the move is to create a one-stop solution for all personal care needs and also to expand their ever-growing cruelty free, vegan and eco-friendly product range comprising of Hair removal creams, Face Wash, Sunscreen, Home Facial Kits, Onion Oil and Shampoo.

Popular actress and model Mouni Roy has been signed as the face of the brand "Ikin Hair Remover Cream". Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd., a venture from the house of BHIMSAINI, a pioneer in the Kajal Industry and a leading manufacturer and distributor of Natural Skincare, Healthcare & Eyecare products since 1950 catering to Indian as well as global market.

Achal Arya, Director, Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd. shares, "Taking care of our skin is a daily ritual and it needs to be pampered with the goodness of nature and that's what the essence of this campaign is with the face of our brand, Mouni Roy. Astaberry products are enriched with the goodness of Ayurveda, the age-old Indian science based on active natural ingredients, blended with modern formulations and distinct fragrances. The newly launched Astaberry Wine Facial Kit and Wine Face Wash are becoming popular with millenials and salon owners alike. Made from natural ingredients and specially crafted formulations like using Red Grape extract in this unique facial kit which helps to reduce fine surface lines and replenish depleted moisture and also improves skin moisturization, firmness, retains elasticity, everlasting glow, and fairness. Using subtle fragrances and crafted packaging adds to the sensory feel of the products making the experience more enjoyable and satisfying."

Astaberry has, with its dedicated in-house R and D team of experts in cosmetics, chemistry and product design, developed a complete range of skincare, haircare and personal care products. The company has also added to the "Astaberry Ikin" active skin and hair care range with the introduction of a Hair Removal Cream without any side effects and without pain. The product innovation is such that it does not darken the skin like other hair removal creams but it also uses less time to do it. It is available in 5 different variants i.e Gold, Diamond, Rose, Papaya, and Skin Whitening. "The company plans to double down on its growth strategy adding more brands by end of current fiscal and aims to become a Rs. 200-crore by end of FY 2023," Mr. Achal Arya, Director, Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd. further adds. As per industry reports, the Ayurveda market is set to grow by USD 6.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.32 per cent.

Youtube link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0rKaI_sa3g).

The vivacious Bollywood actor Mouni Roy who is seen in a TVC of "Ikin Hair Remover Cream" in a playful mood with gold-fish shares, "I'm really excited to be the face of a brand like Astaberry that deeply resonates with my love for natural, herbal ingredients since childhood. The philosophy of the brand and their unique approach to bring the best products based on the Ayurvedic & Scientific principles which are Conscious, Socially Responsible, free from Animal Cruelty and Environment friendly with all natural ingredients is truly commendable. With Astaberry, my skin care routine is more delightful."

Throwing light on the storytelling, Anand Oberoi, Managing Director, Oberoi IBC said, "Astaberry has a very distinct range of personal care products crafted over years of research like the Wine Facial Kit to the Astaberry indulge Sulfate-free Vitamin C foaming face wash to Astaberry's Papaya sunscreen infused with the richness of natural papaya extract or the Astaberry Professional Skin Rejuvenating Vitamin E Face Serum. Our challenge was to create a messaging that aligns with the brand statement. The idea is to take care of communication strategy with a long term goal to establish Astaberry as one of the leading personal care brand in the country."

Astaberry is not just a brand, it is a lifestyle that people embrace to look naturally beautiful. Launched by Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd., a venture from the house of BHIMSAINI, Astaberry was created to provide result-oriented natural products that satisfy the needs of every skin type. Our products are inspired from Ayurveda and formulated using the best ingredients from India and Europe. Today Astaberry is sold across the country in all major retail stores and used by over 30,000 beauty professionals in salons. Their products are also exported to more than 13 countries.

For more information please visit: (https://astaberry.com/).

