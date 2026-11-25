PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: The Institute of Contemporary Indian Art (ICIA) and AstaGuru present Inner Sanctum by Thota Vaikuntam, a solo exhibition of paintings and bronze sculpture at AstaGuru Gallery, Winsland House II, Singapore opening on 3rd Dec, 2026. In collaboration with ICIA, the display showcases 11 works by one of India's most distinctive modern artists; the exhibition marks an important step in AstaGuru's vision to champion Indian artistic legacies and strengthen cross-cultural dialogue across international markets. Marking Vaikuntam's first solo exhibition with AstaGuru in Singapore, the exhibition brings together works that reflect the veteran artist's enduring engagement with the people, traditions and cultural life of the Southern Indian state of Telangana. Rooted in regional memory and lived experience, Vaikuntam's visual language offers an intimate perspective on a cultural landscape that finds resonance beyond its geographical origins.

Following the establishment of its Singapore office in August 2026, Inner Sanctum is AstaGuru's first exhibition in the city state. It reflects the auction house's continued efforts to extend the reach of Indian art and create opportunities for meaningful cultural exchange across international markets. With an artistic practice spanning more than four decades, Vaikuntam has cultivated a distinctive visual language deeply informed by the traditions, cultural memory and lived experiences of Telangana. The exhibition brings together 11 exceptional works including intimate portraits, densely populated compositions and scenes drawn from devotion and everyday life. Highlights include a depiction of Ganesha recalling traditional household shrine paintings, flute players accompanied by attentive listeners, a monumental twelve-foot canvas of a cowherd among his cattle, another canvas populated by rural women as well as a bronze sculpture titled Woman With Veena. Inner Sanctum invites Singapore audiences into the everyday rhythms of village life in Telangana, painted in Vaikuntam's unmistakable bold colours.

Speaking about the exhibition, artist Thota Vaikuntam says: "The women of my village, and my mother above all, taught me what strength looks like. I have spent my life drawing them, and every time I paint, I discover something new. For me, the village is not merely a setting but an entire world shaped by kinship, ritual, performance and everyday interactions. Mothers and daughters, musicians, devotees, priests and cowherds, reflecting the social and cultural fabric of rural Telangana. Showing these works in Singapore is deeply meaningful, and I hope viewers will see something of their own culture and memories in it."

Through a considered selection of works, the exhibition offers an insight into the evolution and enduring qualities of this language, revealing how a deeply personal and regionally rooted vocabulary comes to speak to more universal ideas of identity, belonging and the human experience. Aparna Batra, Chief Business Officer, AstaGuru, says: "Our belief has always been that Indian art deserves a more prominent place in the global cultural discourse. Over the past two decades, Indian modern and contemporary art has gained considerable international recognition, with growing appreciation for its artistic depth, cultural significance and provenance. Our presence in Singapore reflects AstaGuru's vision of building stronger bridges between Indian artistic practices and international audiences. Inner Sanctum marks an important step in this journey. Thota Vaikuntam is one of India's most distinctive modern voices, whose deeply rooted cultural vocabulary carries a universal resonance. As AstaGuru expands its international presence, our commitment extends beyond bringing Indian art to new markets; it is about championing artistic legacies, enabling cross-cultural dialogue and fostering a deeper appreciation of India's rich and diverse artistic heritage."

Jillian Kwan, Managing Director - Singapore, AstaGuru, says: "Singapore has a well-established and internationally connected art ecosystem, with collectors who engage with a diverse range of artistic traditions. Its position within Southeast Asia presents an opportunity to build stronger relationships between Indian art and the region's cultural and collecting communities. As AstaGuru establishes its presence here, our focus is on creating a deeper understanding of Indian artistic practices and the histories that inform them. Inner Sanctum is an important first exhibition in this regard, bringing the work of Thota Vaikuntam to Singapore and opening up conversations around the cultural influences and regional identities that have shaped his practice."

The exhibition will be on view from 3 December 2026 to 6 January 2027, at AstaGuru Gallery, Winsland House II, Singapore, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. For appointments and further information, please contact +65 6899 5660. To know more about the exhibition, visit www.astaguru.com and www.icia.in. About AstaGuru Auction House AstaGuru is a global digital auction house dedicated to preserving cultural heritage and shaping enduring legacies through rare art and luxury collectibles. Founded in 2008, AstaGuru provides a seamless and trusted platform for collectors to discover, acquire, and consign exceptional treasures, spanning Modern and Contemporary Indian Art, International art, fine jewellery, rare timepieces, vintage cars, and unique collectibles. Guided by a vision to be the world's leading platform for rare art and luxury collectibles, AstaGuru brings together connoisseurs across generations, fostering a deeper appreciation for craftsmanship and history. With an unwavering commitment to expertise, authenticity, and innovation, AstaGuru empowers collectors to curate extraordinary stories that transcend time. Through its digital platform and mobile app, AstaGuru bridges geographies, making remarkable acquisitions accessible to collectors worldwide.

About Thota Vaikuntam: Thota Vaikuntam grew up in Boorugupalli, a village in the Karimnagar district of present-day Telangana. He completed a Diploma in Painting at the College of Fine Arts and Architecture, Hyderabad, in 1970, followed by studies in Painting and Printmaking at the Faculty of Fine Arts, M.S. University, Baroda, where he worked under K.G. Subramanyan. His first solo exhibition was held at Kalabhavan, Hyderabad, in 1973. His instantly recognisable visual language, characterised by dark-skinned, kohl-eyed women and stately male figures, draws from the people and cultural traditions of rural Telangana. His fascination with the female form can be traced to the male performers who portrayed women in the travelling theatre troupes of his childhood. Through bold primary colours and defined contours, Vaikuntam brings everyday village life, ritual and music into his compositions, giving familiar subjects a distinctive presence.

Vaikuntam has received several distinctions, including the Bharat Bhavan Biennale Award, Bhopal (1988-89), the National Award for art direction for the Telugu film Daasi, and the Lalit Kala Akademi National Award for Painting (1993). He lives and works in Hyderabad. Vaikuntam is represented by the Institute of Contemporary Indian Art (ICIA). (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)