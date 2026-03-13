PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13: Aster DM Healthcare Limited today announced that it has received an overwhelming 96.68% voting approval from shareholders along with a significant majority of minority shareholders and creditors voting in favour of the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation with Quality Care India Limited (QCIL). The approval follows support from the Company's shareholders, in favour of the share swap preceding the merger, reflecting broad-based investor support for the overall transaction. The merger is expected to be completed in the next quarter, post receipt of remaining regulatory and statutory NCLT approvals.

Commenting the strong positive voting, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, "The strong support from our shareholders reflects their confidence in the strategic rationale of this merger and the long-term value it will deliver. By bringing together Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India, we are building a scaled, future-ready healthcare platform with the clinical depth, operational strength and governance framework required to serve millions of patients across the country. This partnership combines Aster's legacy of patient-centric care and physician leadership with the institutional strength and growth expertise of Blackstone. Together, we are well positioned to expand access to high-quality healthcare, invest in clinical excellence and innovation, and create one of India's leading integrated healthcare networks."