VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31: With India's senior citizen population crossing 150 million and expected to grow significantly over the next decade, CARE Hospitals and Aster Hospitals today launched 'Pranaam', a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at making healthcare more accessible, personalised and reassuring for older adults. Designed to support senior citizens beyond hospital treatment, Pranaam focuses on continuity of care, emotional wellbeing, caregiver support and healthy ageing. The initiative was formally inaugurated at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, by Dr. Priyanka Ala, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad, as the Chief Guest, and Narsimha Raju Dichpally, Vice District Governor, Lions Clubs International, as the Guest of Honour, in the presence of Dr. Pawan Kumar, CEO - India II, Aster DM Quality Care Limited; Shalabh Dang, President - Sales & Marketing; Vaibhav Joshi, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Amit Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer; Nilesh Gupta, Regional CEO; and Dr. Vincy Ashok Tribhuvan, Vice President - Nursing Administration; and the Hospital Chief Operating Officers (HCOOs) from all CARE Hospitals and Aster Hospitals across Telangana. Senior doctors, healthcare professionals and senior citizens participated in the launch programme.

Pranaam has been launched across all CARE Hospitals and Aster Hospitals in Telangana, making the state the first to roll out the initiative under Aster DM Quality Care's India II network. The programme will be expanded to other India II states in a phased manner. For many senior citizens, a hospital visit can be overwhelming. Navigating multiple departments, coordinating investigations, attending follow-up appointments and managing chronic illnesses often become difficult, especially for those living alone or relying on caregivers. Pranaam has been designed to simplify this experience by providing personalised support before, during and after every hospital visit. Unlike conventional healthcare membership programmes that primarily focus on financial benefits, Pranaam has been designed as a holistic elder support ecosystem. The initiative offers dedicated elder support assistance, priority care pathways, caregiver-inclusive consultations, simplified communication, post-visit follow-up support and access to a dedicated Pranaam Helpline. It also encourages active ageing through chair yoga, walking groups, hobby and creativity clubs, reading circles, health awareness sessions and community engagement activities. Members will additionally receive benefits on preventive health check programmes, outpatient consultations, inpatient services and pharmacy services, encouraging regular health screening and timely medical care.

Launching the initiative, Dr. Pawan Kumar, CEO - India II, Aster DM Quality Care Limited, said, "Healthcare should never begin at admission and end at discharge, especially for senior citizens. As people age, they need more than excellent medical treatment, they need reassurance, guidance, continuity and someone who understands their journey. With Pranaam, we are taking an important step towards making every Aster Hospital and CARE Hospital across our India II network more elder-friendly. Through this initiative, we aim to build an ecosystem where every elderly individual feels respected, supported and cared for throughout their healthcare journey." Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Priyanka Ala, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad, said, "India's ageing population calls for healthcare systems that are not only clinically advanced but also compassionate and accessible. The Telangana Government has been taking several initiatives to support the wellbeing of senior citizens, and healthcare institutions also have an equally important role in this journey. Programmes like Pranaam complement these broader efforts by focusing on dignity, continuity of care, emotional support and healthy ageing. Such collaborative approaches between the government, healthcare providers and communities can significantly improve the quality of life of our elderly population while helping build truly age-friendly communities."

Narsimha Raju Dichpally, Vice District Governor, Lions Clubs International, said, "The true measure of a society is how it cares for its elders. Pranaam goes beyond medical treatment by creating a supportive environment where senior citizens feel valued, connected and cared for. I congratulate CARE Hospitals and Aster Hospitals for introducing this meaningful initiative." As part of its long-term vision, the India II network of CARE Hospitals and Aster Hospitals will continue to strengthen elder-friendly healthcare by enhancing patient navigation, promoting preventive healthcare, supporting caregivers and creating more opportunities for senior citizens to remain socially connected and actively engaged. With its simultaneous launch across the India II network, Pranaam marks an important milestone in Aster DM Quality Care's commitment to building more age-friendly hospitals. By integrating personalised support, preventive healthcare, caregiver participation and community engagement, the initiative aims to help senior citizens live healthier, more independent and fulfilling lives while ensuring they receive not only quality medical treatment, but also reassurance, respect and a true sense of belonging.

About Aster DM Quality Care Limited Aster DM Quality Care Limited is one of India's leading integrated healthcare providers, formed through the merger of Aster DM Healthcare Limited and Quality Care India Limited. The merged entity will bring together four leading healthcare brands - Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH, creating a scaled and diversified healthcare platform with a network of 39 hospitals across 28 cities and over 10,600 beds. With a strong presence across South and Central India, the merged entity will deliver comprehensive healthcare services spanning primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary care, supported by centres of excellence across key specialties including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro sciences, orthopaedics, nephrology, organ transplantation, mother and child care, and critical care.

*Name change subject to receipt of Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to the merger. Currently named Aster DM Healthcare Limited. For more information, please contact: Raju Reddy Muppa Lead - PR & Media Communications (India -2) Aster DM Quality Care Ltd M: +91 9346076750 Email: raju.muppa@asterqualitycare.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)