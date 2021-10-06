Aster Medcity upgrades centre of excellence in neurosciences to Aster Neurosciences Global Centre of Excellence

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Aster Medcity has upgraded the centre of excellence in neurosciences at the hospital to Aster Neurosciences Global Centre of Excellence by adding four major Neurology subspecialty centres and Kerala's first stroke and neurocritical care intensive care unit.

The state-of-the-art centre was inaugurated online by Health Minister Veena George.

Speaking on the occasion, Veena George, said that it is very important to diagnose a disease on time and provide quality treatment. The minister appreciated Aster Medcity for its efforts on both these fronts. Veena George observed that patients across various strata of the society will benefit from the global centre.

Dr. Asha Kishore, Head, Clinical Excellence, Aster Medcity, said that with the addition of Stroke Centre, Neurocritical Care Centre, Parkinson and Movement Disorders Centre, Epilepsy Centre and Sleep Lab, Aster Medcity has become a centre capable of providing complete treatment for all the neurological problems.

"The Neurocritical Care Centre, headed by a neurologist specialised in critical care, has been equipped with the state-of-the-art mechanical ventilators, neuro electrophysiology equipment and dedicated facilities to manage post-cardiac arrest cases. The ICU has been provided with 24/7 anaesthesia facilities for management of strokes, complex or intractable status epilepticus, complex brain and spine infections and emergencies due to neuromuscular diseases. The ICU has a dedicated negative pressure room for management of complex brain infections that require isolation," said Dr. Asha Kishore.

The Stroke Centre has been equipped with the latest technologies for acute stroke care, stroke prevention and stroke rehabilitation programmes. The centre has also been equipped with the most advanced technologies for non-surgical neuro interventions and surgical stroke prevention.

The full-fledged Parkinsons and Movement Disorder Centre has deep brain stimulation programme, movement disorder clinic, dystonia and botulinun toxin clinic and pediatric movement disorder clinic under it. She added that two new fellowship programmes in Neurology subspecialties of stroke and movement disorders will begin by November this year.

The Epilepsy Centre has pre-surgical evaluation facility for epilepsy surgery and epilepsy clinic. The centre has been equipped with a full-fledged facility with dedicated Video EEG machines for long term epilepsy monitoring and pre-surgical monitoring of medically intractable epilepsy.

Ambili Vijayaraghavan, CEO, Aster Medcity said that Aster is committed to provide quality healthcare services to all sections of the society at an affordable rate. Hence, she added, "Aster Neurosciences Global Centre of Excellence will strive to provide services to everyone, including those who are economically backward."

Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare; Farhan Yasin, Regional Director, Kerala Cluster and Oman; Dr. Dilip Panikar, Lead Consultant, Neurosurgery, Aster Medcity; Dr. Boby Varkey, Lead Consultant, Neurology, Aster Medcity, also spoke at the function.

