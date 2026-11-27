PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Astral Aviation, Africa's leading independent all-cargo airline, in partnership with Zeal Global Corp, a company listed on India's National Stock Exchange (NSE), is pleased to announce the launch of twice-weekly scheduled freighter services from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI) to its hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) in Nairobi, Kenya, with onward connections to Johannesburg, Juba, Mogadishu, Asmara, Port Sudan, Mwanza, Kigali and more than 50 destinations across the African continent. The new service will be operated using Astral Aviation's Boeing 767 freighter, providing dedicated cargo capacity between India's rapidly expanding commercial and manufacturing markets and Africa's emerging economies.

Astral Aviation has partnered with Zeal Global for the new service, leveraging the company's expertise in air cargo sales, market development and freight forwarding relationships across India. Bridging the India-Africa Air Cargo Connectivity Gap India and Africa share long-standing economic, commercial and cultural ties, with bilateral trade spanning pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, engineering goods, automotive components, textiles, agricultural commodities and consumer products. Despite the growing importance of this trade corridor, dedicated freighter connectivity between India and many African markets remains limited, with cargo frequently routed through third-country hubs, resulting in additional transit times, handling costs and supply chain complexities. Astral Aviation's new Navi Mumbai-Nairobi service aims to address this connectivity gap by establishing a dedicated air cargo bridge between India and Africa, supported by Astral's extensive intra-African freighter network and strategic partnerships.

Through its Nairobi hub, Astral will provide onward cargo connections to key commercial, industrial and humanitarian markets, including: - Southern Africa: Johannesburg and onward regional markets. - East Africa: Nairobi, Juba, Mwanza, Kigali and other regional destinations. - Horn of Africa: Mogadishu, Asmara and surrounding markets. - Northeast Africa: Port Sudan and other destinations. - Pan-African Network: Access to more than 50 destinations through Astral's scheduled services, charter operations and interline partnerships. The service will also provide African exporters with enhanced access to India's large consumer and industrial markets, supporting two-way trade flows. Unlocking Opportunities in Pharmaceuticals, E-commerce and High-Value Cargo The new freighter service is strategically positioned to support several high-growth sectors driving trade between India and Africa.

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare: India is a major supplier of generic medicines, vaccines, medical equipment and healthcare products to African markets. The new service will offer opportunities for faster and more reliable transportation of time-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments, including temperature-sensitive products requiring specialised handling. E-commerce and express cargo: Rapid growth in digital commerce and cross-border online retail is creating increasing demand for dependable air freight solutions. Astral's Nairobi hub will provide an opportunity for the consolidation and distribution of e-commerce shipments from India into multiple African markets. Engineering and industrial goods: The service will support the transportation of machinery, automotive spare parts, electrical equipment, telecommunications products and industrial components required by Africa's expanding manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

Perishables and agricultural exports: The return service will create opportunities for African exporters of fresh produce, flowers, seafood and other perishables to access Indian markets, subject to market demand and regulatory requirements. Humanitarian and relief cargo: Astral's extensive experience in humanitarian logistics will enable the transportation of essential medicines, emergency relief supplies and development-related cargo to underserved and remote African destinations. Strategic Importance of Navi Mumbai International Airport The selection of Navi Mumbai International Airport represents an important milestone in Astral Aviation's strategy to expand its footprint in the Indian subcontinent. As a new aviation gateway serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the wider western Indian industrial corridor, Navi Mumbai offers significant potential to support international air cargo flows originating from Maharashtra, Gujarat and neighbouring manufacturing centres.

The new service will provide Indian freight forwarders, manufacturers, exporters and logistics providers with an alternative gateway to Africa, combining dedicated wide-body freighter capacity with Astral's established African distribution network. The partnership is also expected to strengthen Navi Mumbai's emerging position as an international cargo gateway, supporting the development of new trade lanes between India and Africa. Statement from Astral Aviation Mr. Sanjeev Gadhia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Astral Aviation, commented: "India and Africa have enjoyed centuries of trade, cultural and economic relations, yet direct air cargo connectivity between our two regions remains significantly underserved. We are delighted to announce our twice-weekly Boeing 767 freighter service from Navi Mumbai to Nairobi, which will provide Indian exporters and freight forwarders with a dedicated air cargo gateway to more than 50 destinations across Africa. Our objective is to bridge the connectivity gap between India and Africa by offering reliable, efficient and competitive air freight solutions, particularly for pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, engineering goods and other time-sensitive commodities. India is one of Africa's most important trading partners, and we see tremendous opportunities to support the next phase of growth in bilateral trade by connecting Indian manufacturers directly with African businesses and consumers. We are equally excited about the potential to stimulate African exports to India, creating a sustainable two-way trade corridor that benefits businesses on both continents. Our partnership with Zeal Global will be instrumental in developing the Indian market, and we look forward to working closely with the freight forwarding community to establish Navi Mumbai as an important gateway for India-Africa air cargo trade."

Zeal Global: Driving India-Africa Cargo Connectivity As Astral Aviation's appointed General Sales Agent, Zeal Global will be responsible for commercial representation, cargo sales, customer engagement and market development for the Navi Mumbai-Nairobi service. The partnership will focus on building strong relationships with Indian freight forwarders, pharmaceutical manufacturers, e-commerce platforms, logistics providers and exporters seeking efficient access to African markets. Mr. Nipun Anand, Founder & Director of Zeal Global Corp, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Astral Aviation in introducing dedicated freighter connectivity between Navi Mumbai and Nairobi. Africa represents an important and growing market for Indian exporters, particularly in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, e-commerce and industrial products. This service is more than just a new air cargo connection; it represents an important step towards building a stronger and more efficient India-Africa trade corridor. By combining Astral Aviation's extensive African network with Zeal Global's commercial expertise and relationships across the Indian air cargo industry, we aim to create new opportunities for businesses on both continents. At Zeal Global, we remain committed to expanding international air cargo connectivity and bringing global airline partnerships closer to India's exporters and logistics industry. We look forward to working with our customers and partners to unlock the significant cargo potential across this important trade corridor."

Strengthening South-South Trade and Economic Cooperation The launch of the Navi Mumbai-Nairobi service reflects Astral Aviation's long-term commitment to strengthening Africa's connectivity with key international trading partners. With India playing an increasingly important role in Africa's healthcare, manufacturing, infrastructure and digital economy sectors, dedicated freighter services can help facilitate faster supply chains, improve market access and support trade diversification. The service will also complement wider efforts to deepen economic cooperation between India and Africa, while supporting African regional trade integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Astral Aviation remains committed to expanding its international freighter network and positioning Nairobi as a strategic air cargo hub connecting Africa with Asia, the Middle East and global markets.

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