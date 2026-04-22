VMPL New Delhi [India], April 22: AstroNext, a Bhubaneswar, Odisha based startup in the fast-growing Astrotech sector, has secured a grant from Startup Odisha and closed an angel investment round led by an eminent NRI Angel investor, marking a major milestone for Odisha's startup ecosystem. Announced in March 2026, these developments highlight rising institutional backing and global investor interest in technology-led spiritual platforms from India. Founded in 2024, Astronext Technologies Private Limited (www.astronext.ai) is emerging as a key player in India's Astrotech and SpiritualTech space, combining cultural heritage with scalable digital innovation. The Startup Odisha grant, awarded after a highly competitive selection process overseen by Startup Odisha & MSME Department, Government of Odisha, is set to accelerate the company's work in artificial intelligence and Large Language Models, strengthening its personalised astrology offerings.

Building on this momentum, AstroNext closed its angel funding round on March 31, 2026. The participation of a NRI senior finance professional signals growing confidence among global investors in India's digital astrology and spiritual services market, a category that is witnessing rapid transformation. AstroNext is addressing one of the biggest gaps in the highly fragmented astrology market, where most platforms reduce astrologers to just a first name listing with limited ownership of their brand. The company is building a SaaS-first ecosystem that gives astrologers full autonomy to operate their own transacting website, powered by AstroNext's integrated marketing, payments, and product infrastructure. From generating Kundlipatra in multiple Indian languages under their own brand name to instantly creating detailed reports using AstroNext API keys, the platform eliminates the need for separate software or external agencies. Astrologers can also launch highly targeted regional campaigns through Meta Ads both within India and globally directly via the platform. Founder Shuvam Garabadu adds, "We aim to democratize access to astrology tools by offering a true one-stop platform where astrologers can scale their practice independently without being forced onto aggregator platforms that dilute their identity and take away up to 50% of their earnings as commission."

At the heart of AstroNext's journey are its founders, Shuvam Garabadu and Susanta Behera, who bring together tradition and technology in a unique way. Shuvam Garabadu comes from a 136-year-old lineage of Panchang/Panjika/Panji publishers in Odisha, a legacy closely linked with the Shree Jagannath Temple. This background has given him a deep understanding of how trust and cultural authenticity shape the astrology ecosystem in India. Speaking on the recent developments, Shuvam Garabadu said, "This support from the Government of Odisha is a strong validation of our vision to build a global platform rooted in Bharat's spiritual heritage. With advancements in AI and LLMs, we are reimagining how astrology is accessed and experienced.

Susanta Behera contributes over 15 years of global technology experience, having worked as a tech architect in the United States. His expertise in building scalable platforms has played a crucial role in developing AstroNext's robust digital infrastructure. Highlighting the company's product strategy, Susanta Behera said, "We are building a strong AI-first infrastructure that can empower astrologers, integrate multiple services, and deliver highly personalised experiences at scale." AstroNext stands out in the Indian astrology app market with its WhatsApp-first approach, enabling seamless access for users across Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural India. This strategy not only expands reach but also keeps customer acquisition costs efficient. The platform's vernacular and voice-first design further enhances accessibility, making digital astrology services more inclusive.

A major differentiator for AstroNext is its AI-powered astrology engine, which delivers personalised, conversational consultations. The company is also building India's first SaaS platform for astrologers, allowing practitioners to digitise their services, manage customers, and scale their businesses more effectively. This positions AstroNext as both a consumer-facing platform and a technology enabler for astrologers. Shuvam Garabadu added, "AstroNext aims to become the OYO of the astrology ecosystem by creating a SaaS-enabled platform that helps astrologers scale while delivering seamless experiences to users." With strong government support, increasing investor confidence, and a clear focus on innovation, AstroNext is positioning itself as a category-defining startup in India's Astrotech and SpiritualTech landscape. The company's growth also reflects a larger trend where startups from emerging hubs like Odisha are building scalable, globally relevant digital platforms rooted in India's cultural heritage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)