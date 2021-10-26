AstroPay partners with Sri Lanka T20 team as it forays into cricket sponsorship

You would like to read
- YuppTV Bags Exclusive Broadcasting Rights For The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 For Continental Europe And Southeast Asia
- Paymentz joins hands with Opus India to recreate the history with latest edition of the 1983 World Cup Opus
- Haq Se India' a film based on 2007 ICC T20 World Cup to hit the big screen soon!
- Medallin Sports appointed as an Official Travel Agent for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
- Cycle Pure recasts Convention with Ready-to-use Naivedya Cup Sambrani
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI/PNN): AstroPay, the global leader in online payment solutions, is pleased to announce that for the first time, it is sponsoring a cricket team which will participate in the International Cricket Council's T20 World Cup being held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November 2021.
The business has partnered with the Sri Lanka team for the global cricket tournament.
As part of the deal, AstroPay will have its logo printed on the Sri Lanka team's jersey, in the leading arm, and in the front of their training bib, and the business' logo will also be displayed on the team's website and social media channels.
Mikael Lijtenstein, CEO of AstroPay, said: "While we have a heritage of partnerships in football, we are thrilled to be foraying into sponsoring international cricket, a sport which is a passion in the Indian sub-continent transcending all social, economic and cultural backgrounds, with millions tuning in to watch the matches.
"AstroPay has extensive experience within emerging markets, and this deal provides us with an excellent opportunity to bolster brand awareness in India and the wider sub-continent, which remains an important market for us."
"We welcome AstroPay into our fold, and I am confident that the firm will derive excellent brand exposure by partnering with Sri Lanka National T20 Team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,'' said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.
Visit (https://astropay.com/esports/?lang=en)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor