ATDCL signs MoU with Indian Hotel for setting up of Hospitality Skill Centre of Excellence in Assam

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/SRV): Given the strong growth potential of the tourism and hospitality sector in Assam, the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDCL)The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL, a Tata Enterprise), Tata STRIVE Skill Development Initiative of Tata Community Initiative Trust (TCIT), the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, have come together to develop a state-of-the-art residential training facility at the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change & Development (OKD Institute) located near Guwahati, that would help meet the large entry level human resource requirement in the Northeast and elsewhere in the country.

In this regard, an MoU was signed at Guwahati today in presence of the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and State Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. ATDC and MSDE were represented by Managing Director, Padmapani Bora and K. K Dwivedi, Joint Secretary Govt. of India respectively, while IHCL was represented by Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice-President and Tata Strive by its CEO, Anita Rajan. The Centre would have the potential to develop into a Centre of Excellence for hospitality training, serving the entire Northeast.

The partnership between MSDE, ATDCL, IHCL, and Tata STRIVE aims to conduct employment-linked skills training in multiple domains in the hospitality sector. Through these interventions, a minimum of 400 youth per year would be impacted, through various industry-aligned short- and long-term courses. Financial and infrastructure support from MSDE and ATDCL is expected for a period of 4 years, post which the centre is expected to become self-sustainable. Some of the key interventions at the centre would be -

- Short-term courses, with a duration ranging from 3 to 6 months

- Long-term courses of a duration of about a year with interventions in the classroom as well as the industry

- Capacity building of facilitators through the Training of Trainers (TOT) programme, in partnership with state and central bodies

At the initial stage, training will cover primarily the following programmes.

- Food & Beverage Industry - Bartenders, Waiters, Stewards, QSR Associate

- Food Production (Kitchen) - Kitchen assistant, Commis Chef, Multi-cuisine Cook

- Housekeeping - Room attendants, Supervisors

- Front Office - Front Office Associate/ Executive

- Spa - Spa Therapist, Wellness Nutritionist

MSDE to support training for all short-term courses as per the scheme norms. Student contribution at INR 1500 for all courses for the period between FY 23 and FY 26. Upon completion of the courses, the students will get certificates issued by Assam Tourism and IHCL (Taj Group of Hotels). Efforts will be made for recognition of long-term courses through local university connections.

