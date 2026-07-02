VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2: Athulya Senior Care, India's largest assisted living provider, today inaugurated Athulya Geriatric Care Hospital, its first exclusive hospital dedicated to geriatric care, at Valasaravakkam, Chennai. The facility marks a significant milestone in the senior care landscape, completing Athulya's 360° elder care continuum spanning specialised Geriatric Hospital Care, Assisted Living, and Home Care under one integrated ecosystem.The facility was inaugurated by Thiru. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Dr. Karthik Narayan, Founder and Managing Director, Athulya Senior Care, Mr. Srinivasan. G, Founder and CEO, Athulya Senior Care, and Miss. Krishna Kavya, Founder and Director, Athulya Senior Care, healthcare professionals, senior care experts, industry leaders, and distinguished guests.

The launch comes at a critical inflection point as India's elderly population projected to reach 193.4 million by 2031 (NSO). Yet country's geriatric healthcare infrastructure lags far behind against a projected need for 4,00,000 senior care beds, where only around 20,000 are currently available. The organised assisted living sector covers fewer than 4,500 units nationally. Tamil Nadu alone has around 10 million people above the age of 55, a figure that makes the gap in specialised geriatric healthcare infrastructure impossible to ignore. Athulya Geriatric Care Hospital offers comprehensive medical services supported by over 20 doctors across 10+ disciplines, with specialised Centres of Excellence spanning Geriatric Intensive Care, Orthopedics & Rehabilitation, General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Neurology, Urology, and Psychiatry. The hospital brings together multidisciplinary expertise across medical specialities including cardiology, oncology, nephrology, and rehabilitation medicine, enabling coordinated care for the complex and evolving healthcare needs of older adults.

The integrated model focuses on managing complex multi-morbidity cases, chronic disease management, recovery, rehabilitation, and long-term care requirements, enabling continuity of care rather than episodic treatment. Commenting on the new facility launch, Mr. Srinivasan G., Founder & CEO, Athulya Senior Care, said, "Over the years, Athulya has built a strong eldercare ecosystem through Assisted Living, Home Care, and transitional care services. The launch of our dedicated Geriatric Care Hospital is a natural and necessary expansion of that vision, completing the continuum of care for seniors. Elderly individuals often require healthcare systems that go beyond episodic treatment and instead offer continuity, rehabilitation, safety, and specialised geriatric expertise. This hospital has been designed to address those needs comprehensively while preserving the dignity and quality of life of every senior we serve."

Adding perspective on the clinical significance of the facility, Dr. Karthik Narayan, Founder and Manging Director, Athulya Senior Care said, "The healthcare needs of seniors are often complex and require a care model that goes beyond traditional treatment approaches. Effective geriatric care involves addressing multiple dimensions of ageing, including medical conditions, mobility, recovery, cognitive health, and long-term care requirements. With Athulya Geriatric Care Hospital, our focus has been to create a specialised clinical framework supported by dedicated infrastructure, geriatric expertise, and multidisciplinary care teams. The facility is designed to establish a structured approach to geriatric healthcare, supporting personalised treatment pathways, better clinical decision-making, and improved quality of care for seniors."

As Tamil Nadu and the nation prepare for an unprecedented ageing reality, Athulya's Geriatric Care Hospital stands as both a clinical milestone and a call to action for the broader healthcare sector to put the needs of seniors at the centre of care design. About Athulya Geriatric Care Hospital It is a multi-specialty healthcare institution in Chennai, purpose-built exclusively for older adults. The hospital combines advanced medical expertise with age-friendly infrastructure and compassionate care. Organized through six Centres of Excellence - Geriatric Intensive Care, Orthopedics & Rehabilitation, General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Neurology, Urology, and Psychiatry - the hospital delivers specialized care addressing the unique needs of elderly patients. Features include round-the-clock geriatric emergency services, diagnostic and surgical facilities, dedicated rehabilitation programs, and a healing garden. Designed to international safety standards, the hospital completes Athulya's comprehensive care continuum spanning assisted living, home healthcare, and palliative services. It prioritizes maintaining independence, dignity, and well-being in every senior. For more information, visit: www.athulyageriatriccare.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)