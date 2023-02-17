Athulya Senior Care launches Palliative care services in South India in association with Pallium India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI/PNN): In a landmark move to address the growing need for specialized palliative care in India, Athulya Senior Care and Pallium India have joined forces to launch palliative care service in the organized senior care sector in South India. With the aging population and the increasing prevalence of serious health-related suffering in the country, this partnership is poised to bring about a significant change in the lives of elderly individuals and their families. The launch of this service comes at a time when access to Palliative Care in India remains limited, with less than 2% of the country's 1.2 billion people having access to this critical service.

At a press conference held today, Srinivasan G, Founder & CEO of Athulya Senior Care, said, "Palliative care is expected to become a critical sector for senior care centers in India, and we are proud to be a comprehensive senior care centre in South India to offer Palliative Care services for seniors. With our partnership with Pallium India, we aim to provide the best possible care to our patients and their families, and we believe that this is just the beginning of our journey to improve senior care in the country."

Dr Sreedevi Warrier, Head of the Education and Skill building division of Pallium India, spoke about the role of Pallium India in the partnership, saying, "At Pallium India, our goal is to make Palliative Care accessible to all who need it. By working with Athulya Senior Care, we are bringing this critical service to senior citizens in South India and training the clinical team to provide the highest quality care." As a part of the partnership, Pallium India will train the doctors, nursing staff and other key members at all Athulya Senior Care centres to provide Palliative Care services to senior citizens. This includes training in pain and symptom management, end-of-life care, and communication skills, among other critical areas.

Palliative care is not restricted to those at the end of life and is recommended to be initiated at the time of diagnosis. It also aims to reduce overall health-related suffering for patients and families living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. The absence of palliative care services in healthcare institutions, especially in the private sector, is a major challenge, particularly for working families.

Srinivasan added, "We are committed to expanding our reach and providing this service to senior citizens in new cities soon. We believe that access to Palliative Care should not be limited by geography or financial constraints, and we will continue to work towards this goal."

The launch of Palliative Care Service from Athulya Senior Care marks a significant step forward in the efforts to bring specialized care to seniors in need in India, and underscores the company's commitment to providing high-quality care to its seniors.

For more details: (https://athulyaseniorcare.com)

