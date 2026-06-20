PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Indian capital markets have undergone a significant transformation over the past decade. Institutional participation has expanded, research coverage has deepened, governance standards have strengthened, and access to capital has become increasingly sophisticated. Yet despite these developments, a persistent challenge remains: many businesses continue to experience a disconnect between business performance and market perception. Companies may be delivering consistent growth, strengthening competitive positions, and creating long-term value, yet still struggle to attract the quality of shareholders, market recognition, or valuation that their fundamentals may warrant. Increasingly, investors evaluate businesses through a broader lens encompassing strategy, governance, capital allocation, management credibility, and long-term vision.

Atlas Capital believes this gap between business reality and investor perception is becoming an increasingly important determinant of valuation, ownership quality, and long-term shareholder value creation. "Business performance will always be the primary driver of long-term shareholder returns. The market eventually recognizes quality businesses. The more important question is how quickly that recognition occurs and what type of ownership base a company attracts along the way," said Rutul Shah, Managing Partner of Atlas Capital. "Institutional investors evaluate far more than quarterly results. They assess management credibility, governance standards, capital allocation discipline, consistency of communication, and the ability to deliver against expectations. Building that confidence is a gradual process, and it often has a meaningful influence on valuation, ownership quality, and access to capital over time."

It is this challenge that NeoAtlas Capital Advisory LLP, operating under the trading name Atlas Capital, was established to address. The firm works alongside promoters, management teams, and boards to strengthen investor engagement, improve market understanding, and build institutional-grade capital markets capabilities. Atlas Capital operates across investor relations advisory, capital markets advisory, strategic advisory, and investment research, helping companies align business performance, market understanding, and long-term value creation. Unlike traditional advisory approaches that address these functions independently, Atlas Capital views them through a unified capital markets lens. The firm's philosophy is rooted in a simple belief: markets reward performance that is understood, trusted, and believed.

Backed by a team of more than 15 professionals, Atlas Capital's collective experience includes over 25 investor relations mandates, relationships with more than 7,000 institutional investors globally, and advisory exposure to companies representing more than US$100 billion in aggregate market capitalization. The firm's sector experience spans manufacturing, industrials, capital goods, semiconductors, specialty chemicals, consumer businesses, healthcare, technology, and renewable energy. In addition to its advisory practice, Atlas Capital provides investment research support to select family offices, institutional investors, and investment professionals. This investor perspective enables the firm to advise management teams through the lens of long-term capital allocators and institutional investors.

"As capital markets become more sophisticated, the gap between value creation and value recognition is becoming increasingly important," Shah added. "While business performance ultimately drives intrinsic value, investor confidence influences how efficiently that value is reflected in the market. Building that confidence requires consistency, credibility, and disciplined engagement over time." About Atlas Capital Atlas Capital is the trading name of NeoAtlas Capital Advisory LLP, an integrated capital markets advisory firm focused on helping growth companies strengthen investor engagement, ownership quality, research coverage, market visibility, and access to long-term capital. The firm operates across investor relations advisory, capital markets advisory, strategic advisory, and investment research, partnering with promoters, management teams, and boards to build institutional-grade capital markets capabilities and create long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please visit - https://atlascapital.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)