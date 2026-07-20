PNN New Delhi [India], July 20: ATMS Advisors LLP is pleased to announce that it has joined the Asia Pacific membership of AGN International, a leading global association of independent accounting and advisory firms. The membership strengthens ATMS Advisors ability to support Indian businesses expanding overseas and international companies entering India through integrated accounting, tax, compliance and Virtual CFO services. ATMS Advisors LLP has built a strong presence in India, with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune & Indore. The firm works with SMEs, startups, entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and international companies, helping them simplify regulatory complexity and make informed financial decisions. Commenting on the announcement, Sameer Arora, Managing Partner, ATMS Advisors LLP, said:

"Joining AGN reflects our commitment to a collaborative global ecosystem where member firms support each other's growth. At ATMS, we bring strong Virtual CFO capabilities for international businesses and support seamless India entry for global clients. Our focus is to help businesses expand across borders with trusted local expertise, while enabling international companies to establish and grow confidently in India." Welcoming ATMS Advisors LLP to the association, Malcolm Ward, Global CEO of AGN International, said: "We are pleased to welcome ATMS Advisors to AGN International, giving us a very welcome return to HQ coverage in the Mumbai area, India's financial capital. With more than 25 years of experience and a multidisciplinary team of over 200 professionals, ATMS Advisors has built a strong reputation for supporting SMEs and start-ups with finance, compliance, tax, legal, and CFO services. Their commitment to simplifying complex regulations and providing trusted, long-term guidance aligns strongly with AGN's values of collaboration, expertise, and client-focused service. We are confident they will be a valuable addition to the association and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success within the AGN community."

Through its AGN membership, ATMS Advisors will collaborate with independent firms across the globe to support cross-border business requirements, facilitate seamless market entry into India for international clients, and provide Indian businesses with access to trusted advisory expertise in global markets across accounting, tax, compliance, reporting, market-entry, and Virtual CFO services. About ATMS Advisors LLP ATMS Advisors LLP is a multidisciplinary accounting and advisory firm with more than 25 years of experience serving SMEs, entrepreneurs, startups and international businesses. With a team of over 200 professionals, the firm provides Virtual CFO, accounting, tax, audit, legal, compliance and strategic advisory services, helping businesses simplify complexity and scale with confidence.'

About AGN International AGN International is a worldwide association of separate and independent accounting and advisory businesses providing assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services across the globe. With a heritage dating back to 1978 and formed through the merger of predecessor organisations in 2002, AGN has established itself as one of the world's leading accounting associations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)