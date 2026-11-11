India PR Distribution Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 11: atQor today announced it has been named a finalist for the Business Transformation - Agents 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. "This recognition reflects the depth of engineering and innovation our teams have built around agentic AI. What makes this achievement meaningful is not simply the number of agents developed, but the ability to create reusable solutions that address real business challenges across industries. We have invested in the architecture, engineering practices, and governance needed to help customers move from AI experimentation to enterprise adoption," said Pushkaraj Kale, CEO, atQor India.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners delivering exceptional customer outcomes through Microsoft Cloud, AI, services and devices. This year's winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations submitted worldwide across a diverse range of categories and geographies. atQor was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Business Transformation - Agents. "Working with atQor feels less like engaging a technology provider and more like having an invested partner at the table", said Deepak Singh, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at CleanMax. "They listen closely, challenge us when needed, and stay focused on what will create real value for the business. Their success on a global stage is a testament to that approach. We congratulate the entire atQor team on this achievement."

The Business Transformation - Agents award recognizes Microsoft partners delivering measurable customer impact through the design, deployment and operationalization of agentic AI solutions built on Microsoft technologies. The category emphasizes production-grade agents embedded in business workflows and supported by governance, security, and human oversight. "atQor has distinguished itself through its ability to translate advanced AI capabilities into enterprise-ready solutions that deliver tangible value", said Om Batra, Channel Partner Leader - India & South Asia, Microsoft. "We applaud the atQor team for this achievement and look forward to its growing contribution to customer success and the Microsoft partner ecosystem." atQor's recognized submission, "From Documents to Decisions: A Repeatable Agentic Framework for Enterprise Business Processes," demonstrates its approach to applying intelligent agents to complex enterprise workflows.

Engineering Agentic AI for Enterprise Scale atQor's teams in India have played a central role in developing and scaling the company's agentic AI capabilities. Their work brings together information extraction, AI reasoning, business-rule validation, human oversight, and auditability within a repeatable architecture. This approach is designed to help organizations move beyond isolated AI experiments and introduce agents into operational workflows with the controls required for enterprise use. During FY26, the company developed 252 AI agents, including 52 deployed into customer production and proof-of-concept environments and 200 developed through an internal innovation program. Of the internally developed agents, 25 were productized and published on Microsoft Marketplace.

The company's implementations address enterprise functions ranging from finance reconciliation and procurement to document intelligence, legal operations, workforce productivity and enterprise knowledge management. The underlying architecture combines information extraction, AI reasoning, business-rule validation, human oversight, and auditability. This enables solutions to be adapted across enterprise processes while maintaining the controls required for operational use. About atQor Founded in 2002, atQor is a global Microsoft-focused technology services and solutions company helping enterprises modernize and transform through Cloud, Data, AI, Security and Business Applications. With operations across India, Canada and the United States, atQor combines enterprise consulting, solution architecture, engineering and managed services expertise to deliver business outcomes across industries and geographies.

For more information, visit www.atqor.com Media contact atQor Marketing Marketing Manager marketing@atqor.com +91 70690 43269 www.atqor.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)