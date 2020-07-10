Atrimed Biotech launches Plant Science range Anti Microbial product

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Atrimed Biotech an LLP, incubated at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), Bangalore Helix Biotech Park, and Institute for Bioinformatics & Applied Biotechnology (IBAB), Bangalore, today announced that their new "Plant Science range Anti-microbial Face Wash", developed, incubated and mentored at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) was launched by ITBT Minister & Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana, Govt of Karnataka, at Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S & T at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC).

The launched product contains herbal antimicrobials, developed by Dr Latha Damle and team from Atrimed.

"These technologies and products developed by the start ups at BBC shows that Karnataka has emerged as a leading state in developing solutions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and is a result of robust Innovation ecosystem present here," stated Deputy Chief Minister, during the launch.

"We are very proud to launch the Technologies and Products in a timely manner to fight the pandemic and some more Technologies and Products are in the pipeline," said Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S & T, Government of Karnataka and Chairman, BBC.

"I congratulate the Innovators who have developed these Technologies and Products and I assure them of all possible support in facilitating marketing and distribution," said Meena Nagaraj, Director, Directorate of IT, BT and Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).

"The product which is part of BBC, KITS has received support from the Department in facilitating Incubation and mentorship at BBC and funding through idea 2PoC/elevate scheme from KITS," said Dr Hrishikesh Damle, Founder and M D, Atrimed Biotech. The product is developed in short time and this demonstrates that the Incubation, facilitation, funding and ecosystem building efforts by BBC.

"Our research professionals demonstrate world-class competence with the support of robust infrastructure and is looking forward to bring forth more products for diagnosis and therapy and are being developed at the centre," stated Dr Latha Damle, Director.

At Atrimed Biotech, we have active contracts with pharmaceutical companies to conduct research into authenticating and investigating old medical concepts through modern methods, resulting in development of potential leads to new pharmaceutical products. Quality and ethics are inherent to the organization. Atrimed has policies and procedures to safeguard the highest quality standards and assured therapeutic efficacy.

