Participants investigate the disappearance of their superior officer Hans Zoe, using clues to unravel the mystery and search for him

Participants investigate the disappearance of their superior officer Hans Zoe, using clues to unravel the mystery and search for him NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Awaji Island, located in Japan's Kansai region, is home to Nijigen no Mori, an anime-themed park where visitors can experience the worlds of popular Japanese series in a natural setting. Among its attractions, the TV anime "Attack on Titan" collaboration offers an immersive experience that faithfully brings the story to life. This event features two programs: the night event "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-" and the daytime event "Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori," allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" both day and night.

In the night event, participants walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest after dark, where projection mapping and immersive sound effects bring the world of "Attack on titan" to life. Visitors take on the role of new recruits, joining Eren Yeager and his comrades as they fight to reclaim freedom from the Titans. At the end of the course , participants receive an original, Nijigen no Mori-exclusive card as a reward for their achievements. In the daytime event, the first phase is the "Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori," where participants collect stamps featuring original character illustrations in a dedicated booklet.

As the second phase of the event, "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest" will launch on Saturday, April 25, 2026. In "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest: The Search for the Missing Hans - Main Quest: Nijigen no Mori Edition," which can be experienced on-site at Nijigen no Mori, participants become involved in an incident involving the disappearance of their superior officer, Hans Zoe. Using the clues left behind, they undertake a mission to unravel the mystery and search for Hans. In addition, "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest: Titan Capture Operation - Sub Quest: At-Home Edition," which can be enjoyed both at home and on-site, will be available for purchase at a later date.

*Purchase of the At-Home Edition edition is not required. Guests can enjoy either the Nijigen no Mori Edition or the At-Home Edition independently. In the Sub Quest, participants work to decipher the Titan capture plan by solving riddles assigned by their superior officer, Hans Zoe. The At-Home Edition will be available not only at Nijigen no Mori but also via the official Nijigen no Mori online shop. Participants in either the "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest: Nijigen no Mori Edition" or the "At-Home Edition" will receive one random original die-cut sticker (8 designs in total) as a special novelty. In addition to Nijigen no Mori-exclusive original merchandise, the park also offers original themed food inspired by characters such as Eren Yeager and Levi Ackerman.

About the TV Anime "Attack on Titan" "Attack on Titan" is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It was serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine (Kodansha) from 2009 to 2021, and the 34 compiled volumes have surpassed a cumulative total of 140 million copies in print worldwide. The manga has been published in 18 languages and over 180 countries and regions, and the anime series has won multiple awards overseas, earning devoted fans across the globe. TV Anime"Attack on Titan" x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Overview Period: Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 13, 2026 Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

(Inside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori") Overview: The world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" will be recreated within the rich natural setting of Nijigen no Mori. Guests can enjoy the world of the anime through two events held by day and by night. 1. (Night Event) "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK - Beyond the Wall -" Walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest at night and experience the world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" brought to life through projection mapping and immersive sound effects. Participants become new recruits of the Survey Corps and join the battle to reclaim freedom from the Titans, aiming for "beyond the walls" together with Eren Yeager and the members of the Survey Corps. At the goal, participants will receive an original card.

2. Day Events: Phase 1:"Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori" Participants can collect stamps of four characters in original illustrations, located throughout Nijigen no Mori, in a special stamp booklet. All participants will receive a novelty postcard with an original design. Phase 2: "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest - Nijigen no Mori Edition / At-Home Edition" "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest: The Search for the Missing Hans - Main Quest: Nijigen no Mori Edition" Participants are drawn into an incident involving the disappearance of their superior officer, Hans Zoe. Using the clues left behind, they embark on a mission to solve the mystery and search for Hans.

"Attack on Titan Mystery Quest: Titan Capture Operation - Sub Quest: At-Home Edition" Participants work to decipher the Titan capture plan by solving riddles assigned by their superior officer, Hans Zoe. The "At-Home Edition" will be available for purchase at a later date. All Mystery Quest participants will receive one random original die-cut sticker (8 designs in total) as a special novelty. 3. Collaboration Merchandise Newly illustrated original artwork of Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Erwin and others will appear as can badges and acrylic stands. In addition, a total of 36 original items packed with fun references for fans will be available, including goods such as "Captain Levi's Quote Momo" and Armin's "An Endless Lifetime's Worth of Salt."

4. Collaboration Food The collaboration food lineup includes "Eren's Determination Mapo Tofu Bowl," inspired by Eren's burning hatred and resolve against the Tians; "Sasha's Sneak-Eating Plate," featuring ingredients she secretly snacked on; and "Mikasa's Warm Red Scarf Cake," inspired by her iconic red scarf. In addition, collaboration drinks such as "Captain Levi's After-Cleaning Tea au Lait," perfect for a relaxing break after tidying up, will be offered, for a total of 11 items. Ticket Information (Tax Included) - All prices above include tax. - Admission ticket prices for "Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-" may vary depending on the period. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

- Children must be accompanied by at least one guardian (adult) for admission. - Admission is free for children aged 4 and under for "Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK - Beyond the Walls-." - Admission tickets for "Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-" are for designated time slots. - Tickets for �'� and �'� will be available for purchase at a later date. Business Hours (Night Event) 18:30-22:00 (last entry 20:30) (Day Events) Weekdays: 13:00-17:00 (last entry 17:30) Weekends and holidays: 10:00-17:00 (last entry 17:30) Business hours are subject to change depending on the season. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details. Tickets: www.klook.com/en-US/activity/198338-attack-on-titan-theme-park-ticket Website:nijigennomori.com/en/awaji_shingeki Inquiries:Nijigen no Mori Inc."Nijigen no Mori" Management Office

Tel: +81-799-64-7061 ©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/"ATTACK ON TITAN" The Final Season Production Committee. About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island) Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island. By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities. The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

Access - By Highway Bus: From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either "Awaji IC" or "Nijigen no Mori." Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours. - By Train + Highway Bus: From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either "Awaji IC" or "Nijigen no Mori." The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

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