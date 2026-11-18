VMPL New Delhi [India], November 18: India is leasing office space faster than ever before, yet many of these new offices are still being furnished for a way of working that has already disappeared. ATTUNY, the workplace furniture brand from Dot Workplace Solutions Pvt. Ltd., will address this gap at ORGATEC India 2026, where it will present a complete ecosystem of eight modular collections designed to be rearranged, rotated and reconfigured as teams change. The brand will be at Booth No - E18 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from 19th to 21st November 2026. The launch comes at a defining moment for the Indian workplace as many companies are asking employees to return to the office more often. For that return to work, the office has to offer what home and the cafe cannot: spaces that support collaboration, concentration and connection, and that can change as quickly as the business does.

ATTUNY was developed through long consultations with Dot Workplace Solutions Pvt. Ltd.'s most trusted clients, drawing on 13 years of experience furnishing Indian workplaces. Rather than designing fixed, final layouts, the team created a system of building blocks governed by a flexible set of rules. This allows architects and occupiers to keep reshaping a floor long after it has been fitted out, moving from open collaboration one week to quiet, focused work the next. The brand has designed some astonishing pieces like SYNC, a modular range of sofas, pods, benches and accessories linked by a shared language of curves. With continuous wire management, built-in power sockets and add-ons such as desklets and planters, SYNC can run as a long social chain or break into small clusters for team discussions. It is joined by LYNC, a lounge chair with integrated desklet attachments for laptops and personal devices, and AXIS, a 1000 x 1000 mm mobile table on castors that turns any corner into a meeting point.

For focused work, MONO offers individual focus units with a removable 9 mm PET screen, a sliding rubberwood work surface, a footrest and castors, giving people a private place to concentrate within an open office. WING combines a high-performance whiteboard with an acoustic privacy screen on lockable heavy-duty castors, allowing teams to create a meeting area or a quiet zone in seconds. The range is completed by 3B, a seating system built from three interchangeable components, Base, Body and Back; ROOT, a timber chair designed to move easily between home and work settings; and STEM, a flat-pack cafe chair designed to reduce material waste.

"People move with the spaces they are in. If the furniture cannot move, neither can the culture," says, Shankar Reddy, Managing Director at ATTUNY. "With ATTUNY, we have given architects and teams a set of building blocks instead of a finished layout, so the workplace can keep changing as the business does. ORGATEC India is the right place to show what a truly adaptable, made-in-India workplace looks like." Every ATTUNY collection combines contemporary aesthetics with ergonomic comfort and premium materials, including rubberwood, solid timber, PET acoustic panels and precision-engineered metal frames. All pieces are manufactured in India at Jigani, Bangalore, with a global design outlook. Architects, interior designers, corporate real estate leaders and facility managers are invited to visit the ATTUNY stand at ORGATEC India 2026 to experience the collections in person.

About ATTUNY ATTUNY is a design-led workplace furniture brand from Dot Workplace Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which has furnished workplaces across India for 13 years. Built on research-driven product development and a modular design approach, ATTUNY creates furniture systems that help workplaces stay flexible, human-centric and ready for change. To know more about the collection visit: https://attuny.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)