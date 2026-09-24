PNN New Delhi [India], September 24: Filmmaker Atul Pandey has been awarded the Best Arts/Culture Film Award at the 72nd National Film Awards for Main Nida, his directorial debut documentary on the life and legacy of celebrated poet and lyricist Padma Shri Nida Fazli. Pandey received the prestigious award from the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at the National Film Awards ceremony held in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat. He holds a rare distinction in Indian cinema as both his film producing debut, Summer 2007 (a feature film highlighting farmer suicides), and his directorial debut, Main Nida, earned official selections for the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2008 and 2024, respectively.

The National Film Award is a significant milestone in his filmmaking journey, that has been shaped by a deep fascination and interest in people, languages, their stories and the contemporary culture that influences them. With Main Nida, he turns that lens towards one of India's most distinctive literary voices, going beyond Nida Fazli's celebrated poetry and film lyrics to uncover the man behind the words. At the heart of the film is the cultural landscape that influenced Nida Fazli. The documentary traces Nida Fazli's personal journey through archival material, personal memories and recollections from those who knew him closely. The documentary also features singer Shaan, whose father, Manas Mukherjee, was a close friend of Nida Fazli, sharing personal memories of the poet and his relationship with the music fraternity.

Speaking after receiving the honour, Atul Pandey, Director, said, "It is an extremely emotional and humbling moment to be honoured with the National Award for celebrating Nida Sahab. The making of Main Nida has been a journey of discovery about multiple facets of his life. His poetry and lyrics have touched generations, but there was so much more to the man including, his experiences, relationships, individual conflict, and philosophy. It has been a privilege to bring these stories to the screen. This recognition revels the film, and also is a tribute to Nida Fazli and his extraordinary contribution to our country's literary and cultural heritage."

Through Main Nida, Pandey brings together intimate recollections and personal narratives to create a portrait that extends beyond the familiar image of Nida Fazli as a poet and lyricist. The National Award places renewed attention on both Pandey's filmmaking and the enduring cultural legacy of a writer whose words have travelled across generations. About Main Nida Main Nida is a documentary on the life and legacy of celebrated poet and lyricist Nida Fazli, directed by Atul Pandey. The film goes beyond Fazli's well-known poetry and explores his personal journey, relationships, struggles, friendships and philosophy through archival material, personal memories and conversations with people who knew him closely. It offers an intimate portrait of the experiences and influences that shaped one of India's most celebrated literary voices. Main Nida explores the poet's early years in Gwalior and his engagement with India's composite cultural traditions, including his early exposure to Meera's bhajans. It explores his relationships, friendships, struggles and philosophical outlook, offering glimpses into the experiences that shaped his writing and worldview.

You can watch Main Nida's trailer here. About Atul Pandey Active in the industry since 1988, Atul Pandey has spent 38 years in the entertainment industry, shaping Indian television, cinema, and sports broadcasting. His massive production portfolio includes seven feature films and over 6,000 television episodes across 10 languages. Key highlights of his career include: - Darshan Do Bhagwan: Produced India's first daily mythological television series. - Shat-Shat Atal: Directed the definitive documentary honouring former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 101 Birth year in 2025. Pandey's career landmark, Shat-Shat Atal looks back at the life of the leader. The film shows how Atal Ji's love for poetry, his deep devotion to the nation and his honest, gentle leadership earned him lasting respect. It reveals the true Atal, simple, warm and inspiring to generations.

- Live Entertainment & Music: Produced the acclaimed live musical show Mousiqui and directed music videos for Indian and international platforms. - Sports Broadcasting: Served as Executive Director and Head of Content at Nimbus Communications Ltd., playing a key role in broadcasting the 1996 and 1999 Cricket World Cups and the 1998 Asian Games. Empowering Rural India: Pandey continues to use his media and sports background to give back to his roots. He is the founder of the Kisan Cricket League, a rural sports initiative designed to empower and celebrate India's rural youth. The highly anticipated league is officially scheduled to go live later this year, bringing professional sports opportunities straight to rural communities.

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