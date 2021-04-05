Atulya launches Amla Bhringraj Range of products for healthy hair and scalp

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/ThePRTree): 'Atulya', the brand of Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited, has launched Amla Bhringraj Range of products filled with ayurvedic herbs and natural oils. A science-based brand yoked from nature's wealth 'Atulya' has unveiled Atulya Amla Bhringraj Hair Shampoo, Atulya Amla Bhringraj Hair Oil, Atulya Amla Bhringraj Hair Mask, and Atulya Amla Bhringraj Hair Conditioner, among others.
Ensuring complete hair and scalp care solutions, Atulya Amla Bhringraj hair shampoo provides all the nourishment the hair follicles and scalp need to grow healthy hair, while Atulya Amla Bhringraj hair oil, on the other hand, is a unique ayurvedic formulation that rejuvenates hair, restores damaged roots and improves hair growth while reducing hair fall and controlling dandruff.
Made with traditional ayurvedic ingredients, Atulya Amla Bhringraj hair mask provides nutrients to keep the hair strong from root to tip by penetrating the nutrients deep into the roots. The hair mask penetrates deep within the hair follicles and prevents damage caused by UV rays and other pollutants in the atmosphere. High in iron, carotene, and antioxidants, Atulya Amla Bhringraj hair conditioner improves hair texture, reverses free radical damage, restores hair health, and reduces hair breakage.
Gaurav Singh, Founder & Managing Director, Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited, said, "We are enthusiastic about launching our exclusive Amla Bhringraj range of products that nourish the scalp and repair and revive all types of hair from roots to the ends. Sensing a clear shift towards a demand for hundred per cent natural hair care solutions, we have come up with a wide bouquet of products made with rigorously researched traditional Ayurvedic ingredients under this product range. At Atulya, we remain committed to providing our consumers pure Made-In-India products, free from artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, or petrochemicals."
Atulya Amla Bhringraj's product range boasts several USPs which give it a distinct competitive edge. While Bhringraj facilitates hair production and prevents hair fall, Amla helps to improve blood circulation to the scalp. Bhringraj is also rich in Dandruff-cleaning antimicrobial properties and it also prevents premature greying and dullness of hair. Rich in Vitamin C, Amla also helps stimulate the production of melanin, thus restoring the natural colour of hair and it also provides the roots with nutrients and antioxidants.
Altogether Atulya Amla Bhringraj products range offers complete hair and scalp care solutions as they repair, strengthen and reduce hair damage, besides reducing dandruff, soothing dry scalp, and supporting hair growth while making them shiny. Ayurvedically curated, dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and free from chemicals, all these 100 per cent natural and 100 per cent vegan products soften and improve the overall appearance of hair and they are equally suitable for coloured and treated hair.
Priced suitably Atulya Amla Bhringraj's range of products is available on its website: (https://www.atulyaherbals.com) as well as on Amazon.
