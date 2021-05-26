Audible India adds several Indian titles, including Hindi content to its free stories platform

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Last year in March, Audible launched Audible Stories, a global service that allowed kids and families to stream an incredible collection of stories, across eight different languages, absolutely free of cost, and with no login required.
With family routines disrupted and days unpredictable, stories offer parents relief, and children the opportunity to keep learning, dreaming, and just being kids. There's no login or sign-up required - all you have to do is visit stories.audible.com, choose a title, and start listening.
In the month of April, people across India began turning to Audible Stories in increasing numbers. Realizing it's the need of the hour, Audible teams are working round the clock, with publishers and partners alike, to add hundreds of Hindi and Indian titles to the catalogue, to provide children and families with fresh, local content to listen to.
To this effect, Audible has introduced two new sections, titled 'Stories from India' featuring epic English Indian titles and '' featuring Hindi ones on their homepage.
Titles for children on stories include Classics like Ruskin Bond books (Great Stories for Children, The Essential Collection for Young Readers) Panchatantra, the oldest surviving collection of India fables and Karadi Tales such as Tak-Tak narrated by Boman Irani, Little Vinayak and The Lizard's Tail narrated by Vidya Balan, The Monkey and the Crocodile, The Blue Jackal and The Foolish Lion narrated by Naseeruddin Shah among the many.
Mythological epics like the Ramayana and Self-development titles for teens and young adults like the Chanakya for Youth by Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai and Mantras for Success: India's Greatest CEOs Tell You How to Win are incredible resources for that age group.
There are some great audiobooks available for parents too focusing on important topics like Bollywood Exercise, Secrets of Good Health. Other inspiring titles like The Righteous Life: The Very Best of A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, A Biography of Rahul Dravid: The Nice Guy Who Finished First, Sita's Sister by Kavita Kane, Ravindra Nath Tagore Ki Lokpriya Kahaniyan and many more will help provide them with some much-needed relief.
