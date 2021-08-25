Aura Productions announces Goa Tourism as Associate Partner for Aura Mr, Miss and Mrs India and Aura Fashion Week

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aura Productions announces Goa Tourism Development Corporation Limited (GTDC) as Associate Partner for the second season of Aura Mr, Miss and Mrs India and Aura Fashion Week. While GTDC is the most trusted guide to visitors in Goa, Aura Productions is a leading name in organising Fashion Events, Talent Hunts, Art & Literature Festivals and Exhibits.

GTDC's prestigious hotel Calangute Residency will be the Hospitality Partner for the events and will be hosting the contestants coming from across the country, for the pageant. Situated on the sands of the Calangute Beach, the Calangute Residency offers rooms overlooking the sea and the beach is just 16 km from the capital city of Panaji. While its rooms are comfortable and spacious, the cottages of Calangute Residency give an authentic feel of Goan Portuguese decor. The hotel is a perfect choice for contestants to stay, rejuvenate and get ready for the pageant.

The Venue Partner for Aura Mr, Miss and Mrs India and Aura Fashion Week will be Sawalwada Indoor Stadium.

Speaking about the association with GTDC, Piyush Agarwal - Founder Director of Aura Productions said, "It's our honour to have Goa Tourism onboard as an associate for our annual properties. Calangute Residency is such a perspicuous hotel and the contestants are surely going to enjoy their stay. The surroundings are refreshing and peaceful which will bring a positivity amongst the candidates."

Adds Meenakshi Chaudhary - Director of Aura Productions, "We are thankful to Sawalwada Indoor Stadium for allowing us to hold the events. The stadium is huge and will serve as the perfect venue for our events. We are looking forward for a great and long-term association with GTDC."

The grand finale of the pageant will take place in November 2021 and winners will be announced in three categories - Aura Mr, Miss and Mrs India. For Aura Miss India, official designer will be Sakshi Bindra. She will also be a part of the esteemed finale jury. Other renounced fashion designers who are expected to be roped in for the grand event include Neeta Lulla, Rajdeep Ranawat, Dhruv Sehgal and Siddhartha Bansal. The show will be choreographed by renowned fashion choreographer, Kapil Gauhri. Fashion Stylist for the event will be Nishankh Sainani.

Doctor turned Actor, YouTuber, Columnist and Social Media Influencer, Dr Rohan Rajput will be judging and hosting Aura Mr Miss and Mrs India Season 2. Popularly known as Apka Rohan in social media circuit, Dr Rohan is the face of several brands and has been a role model for thousands to follow their dreams.

For details on GTDC, please visit (https://goa-tourism.com/start)

For Aura Productions, click on (https://www.auraproductions.co/index.html)

