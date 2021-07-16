Aura Productions announces Season 2 of Aura Fashion Week and Aura Mr, Miss & Mrs India in Goa

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aura Productions, the leading company into Fashion Shows, Talent Hunts, Art & Literature Festivals and Exhibits, has announced the second season of its two properties.

These are Aura Fashion Week and beauty pageant titled Aura Mr, Miss and Mrs India.

While the fashion week will have top designers showcase their creations on the ramp, the pageant promises to be the ultimate launch pad for India's young, aspiring models to help them realize their dreams and be the country's next fashion icons.

After the successful first edition of Aura Fashion Week in Delhi in March 2021, Aura Productions is set for the second season of its fashion extravaganza in Goa in the month of November 2021. Meanwhile, the first season of Aura Mr, Miss and Mrs. India was held at Jaipur in March this year with top celebrities. The second season of this pageant will also take place in Goa itself.

Auditions for the pageant started online recently and now, the contestants will be shortlisted through ground audition, to be held in Goa on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Jury for the event includes Piyush Agarwal - Founder Director of Aura Productions, Meenakshi Chaudhary - Director of Aura Productions, Kapil Gauhri - Fashion Choreographer, Pallak Yadav - MTV Spiltsvilla X3, Bhoomika Vasishth - MTV Spiltsvilla X3 and Rohan Rajput. Aura Productions has also signed up popular model-actor Prince Narula for their upcoming event.

Auditions will be taken in small groups of 20 - 25 contestants only. All safety measures will be taken under considering as per COVID-19 rules during the event. The grand finale of the pageant will take place in November and winners will be announced in three categories - Aura Mr, Miss and Mrs. India. For Aura Miss India, official designer will be Sakshi Bindra. She will also be a part of the esteemed finale jury. Other renounced fashion designers who are expected to be roped in for the grand event include Neeta Lulla, Rajdeep Ranawat, Dhruv Sehgal and Siddhartha Bansal. The show will be choreographed by renowned fashion choreographer, Kapil Gauhri.

Talking about the event, Piyush Agarwal - Founder Director of Aura Productions says, "We launched our fashion week and pageants this year and I am so happy with the response. Delhi event was a huge success and we are all set to replicate the same success in Goa. In fact, we plan to make it much bigger."

Adds Meenakshi Chaudhary - Director of Aura Productions, "India is a fashion forward country and we have huge talent which is still untapped. Thus, we decided to launch this platform so that everyone and anyone can apply and get to stardom."

For more details on Aura Productions, please visit: (http://www.auraproductions.co/index.html).

