BusinessWire India Naldehra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 8: Auramah Valley hosted the 2026 edition of its annual Auramah Festival from October 2 to 4, bringing residents, families and artists together for three days of art, live music, sport, food and cultural experiences at an altitude of 6,300 ft in Naldehra, Himachal Pradesh. The festival brought together around 150 attendees, including residents, their families and participating artists, with the programme unfolding across Auramah Valley and its surrounding landscape. The 2026 edition was designed around a series of experiences, from live music and dining in the pine forest gatherings, sporting tournaments, an art exhibition and the Valley Bazaar. Together, these experiences created a setting where residents and artists could spend time together, participate in activities and experience the Himalayan surroundings at a slower pace.

Art at the Centre of the Festival A key part of this year's festival was its artist programme, which brought together 23 participating artists from different artistic backgrounds, and from pan India. The participating artists included Madhuri Bhaduri, Sudhakar Chippa, Suraj Kumar Kashi, Niladri Paul, Sumanto Chowdhury, Bikash Poddar, Kandi Narsimhulu, Dr. P. Gnana, Siddharth Shingade, Bhaskar Rao, Arpan Bhowmik, Dinkar Jadhav, Sandeep Chhatraband, Umakant Tawde, Sachin Kharat, Shuvankar Maitra, Sachin Sagare, Ganesh Pokharkar, Vivek Nimbolkar, Amol Pawar, Suparna Mondal, Sachin Akalekar, The art programme culminated from 2nd - 4th October with an exhibition and lunch soiree at The Manor Clubhouse, bringing together the artists, residents and festival participants.

Three Days Across Auramah Valley The festival began on October 2 with arrivals and check-ins, followed by a welcome dinner at Boca Mario, one of Himachal's famous restaurants. October 3 moved between food, music and sport. The day began with breakfast at Boca Mario, followed by the opening round of the Tennis Tournament. Participants then gathered for Lunch in the Forest with live jazz, before continuing with the first round of the Pickleball Tournament. The Valley Bazaar giving an opportunity to local farmers & artisans promoting Himachali culture, while the evening continued at The Stable Bar with a Qawwali night. The final festival day on October 4 combined sporting finals with the art and community programme. Breakfast at Boca Mario was followed by the Golf Tournament at Naldehra Golf Course, alongside the Tennis and Pickleball finals.

The Valley Bazaar continued through the day, while the artist exhibition and lunch soiree at The Manor Clubhouse brought the festival's art programme to a close. The evening concluded with drinks, dinner and a Karaoke Night at Boca Mario Lawn along with award ceremony for the sports. More Than an Event Across the three days, different spaces within Auramah Valley and Naldehra became part of the festival experience: the forest became a setting for music and lunch, sporting spaces hosted friendly competition between Residents, the Manor Clubhouse became a gallery, and the evenings brought people together over food, music and conversation. The festival concluded with breakfast on October 5 before guests checked out.

Auramah Festival 2026 marked another edition of an evolving annual tradition at Auramah Valley, one shaped not by a single event, but by the experiences and connections created across three days in the Himalayas. Website link: https://auramahvalley.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)