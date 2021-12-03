Aurionpro announces landmark win - bags order from High Court of Madhya Pradesh

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Aurionpro is pleased to announce landmark order win from High Court of Madhya Pradesh for the complete digitisation and implementation of Video Surveillance Systems and Live Audio-Visual Streaming System.
This project is valued close to INR 190 Crores and comprises of supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of Integrated Video Surveillance System (MPHC-IVSS) & Court Room Live Audio- Visual Streaming System (MPHC-CLASS) across 48 District and Session Courts and 160 Civil Courts under the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. The tenure of the project will include implementation followed by the maintenance & support for a period of 4 years.
Yogesh Songadkar, Senior Vice President, Smart City & Mobility, while announcing this win said that, "This is the first of its kind and is one of the largest such projects in India involving implementation across 1700+ court rooms in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Aurionpro is amongst leading players in System Integration and this win will further strengthen our position in this segment."
Paresh Zaveri, Chairman & Managing Director cheering the order win stated that, "We are thankful to the Hon'ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh for choosing us. This is a strategic win and will firmly place us as the preferred player for similar such projects in future. We are having a strong year in terms of growth and the string of recent wins will help us sustaining this growth trajectory for next year as well."
