Author Divya Gupta Kotawala launched her first book "My Dad's Daughter" in memory of her father, at India International Center Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/PNN): "My Dad's Daughter" authored by Divya Gupta Kotawala is about an unfinished journey of a daughter who was left heartbroken after the sudden demise of her father, Suresh Gupta, as she found it impossible to cope with this unexpected loss.

Supreme Court judge Sanjay K Kaul, Niti Aayog CEO Shri Amitabh Kant, who was Suresh Gupta's junior at Modern School and St. Stephen's College in the 1970s and former Chief Election Commissioner of India S Y Quraishi, jointly launched the book at an impressive function at India International Centre, Delhi.

This book is a tribute to her father. It revolves around him but through the eye of a daughter. "My Dad's Daughter" provided an outlet for a person's feelings as it sought solutions! Unintentionally, the book and the events that occurred while writing provided Divya with both the answers and closure she sought.

Talking about her book, Divya said, "Losing a parent is devastating, but not being able to be with them in their final days or pay their last respects, can demolish a person."

Divya, an ex-student of Modern School, St. Stephen's, and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) runs the popular 300 year old family business, House of Kotawala jewelry brand with her husband, Manish.

Sharing the old memories spent with Suresh Gupta, Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog said, "No matter how the situation is, Suresh has always stood by side. Today is his first death anniversary and I cannot stop re-cherishing and remembering the time we have spent together".

"I would like to congratulate Divya to have launched this book to pay her tribute to her dad", adds Kant.

Qureshi also remembered his days spent with Suresh Gupta and said, "Time spent with Mr. Suresh will always be alive in my mind. Today, we are remembering him even more."

In this book, Divya opens about her most well-guarded emotional moments hoping that her story will give strength and courage to many like her who have suffered this unimaginable pain. Telling more about the book, Divya commented, "This book is an emotional amalgamation of family life before COVID, how a family was affected during the COVID and what followed. It is not just about the trauma of losing a loved one in the most challenging circumstances, but also what follows post that when you are left all alone and isolated to deal with the excruciating pain of losing the most important relationship of your life and what your recovery looks like."

