Author Sabarna Roy awarded with "Critically Acclaimed Best Selling Author of the Year" at Golden Glory Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sabarna Roy is an overachiever who gets felicitated with the "Critically Acclaimed Best Selling Author of the Year" at Golden Glory Awards 2021 presented by Brands Impact. The award was given to him by Malaika Arora at a glittering ceremony recently held in Mumbai.

Roy's extraordinary skill of touching all the right strings in his description of human emotions and characters, his balanced and multifarious take on issues of global importance along with the inspiring work in his domain have helped him gain popularity amongst people of all age groups.

Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years, the prequel of which was held at the same venue in 2019. These awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that are embarking upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta ( Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

On accepting the award, Roy says, "I am deeply thankful to Brands Impact for having honored me with this coveted Award."

"I started keeping diaries and journaling since the age of fourteen. It was as if a ritual with me. I wrote about everyday events; what happened at school; the films I watched; the books I read; the delicacies that I ate; the cricket matches that I played; conversations with my parents, school teachers, and friends; the places that I travelled with my parents; my moments of sadness, boredom, and elation, and so many other things. These diaries and journals over the years inflated like novels - as if written in a stream of consciousness. My first published book was an anthology of twenty English poems, titled: Pain, published in 1986 with a gift of rupees two hundred from my mother that sold in Jadavpur University, Presidency College and St. Xavier's College in Calcutta like hot cake."

"After I joined the Corporate sector, I wrote on and off in Bengali and English and published some of my poems in renowned literary journals in Calcutta. In 1994, I wrote a play in Bengali, titled: Ajante, which was later published in the annual journal of Bohurupee in 2010. Between 2002 and 2005, I became an oral storyteller among my friends, colleagues, and relatives, a habit which I started with a lot of passion but gradually waned with time. In 2007, I started writing seriously for pursuing my second profession apart from being a senior engineering professional. My first book Pentacles was published in 2010. Thereafter, I continued producing books-after-books both in the literary format as well as in the technological format."

Alongside, Sabarna is working as Senior Vice President and is in the 26th year of his employment with Electrosteel Group. He has been visiting national and international conferences to talk on various matters concerning ecology and environment. He is an active participant in the multifarious activities of International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, Confederation of Indian Industries, Central Board of Irrigation and Power, Indian Geographical Committee of International Water Resources Association, Society for Near Surface Geophysics, Calcutta Business School, Engage India, and JIS Group of Institutions.

Besides being an author of eight critically acclaimed bestselling literary books namely: Pentacles; Frosted Glass; Abyss; Winter Poems; Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 - 2018; Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020; Fractured Mosaic, and A Marriage, an Affair, and a Friendship, Roy also has three technical books to his name, titled: Articles on Ductile Iron Pipelines and Framework Agreement Methodology, Technological Trends in Water Sector for a Sustainable Solution, and Emerging Environmental Technologies and Policies.

Roy is also a TEDx speaker and one of the winners of the National Champions of Change Award given out by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy supported by the Government of India. He is also one of the recipients of Economic Times News Makers and Times Excellence Award in Indian Literature.

