JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

PingPong Payments India marks its 1st anniversary
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Automation industry leader, Armstrong along with Indian Rocket Scientists launched UWe Safe for contactless 3D sanitization

ANI Press Release  |  Nashik (Maharashtra) [India]  

Tennis player James Blake
UWe Safe - Contactless & ultrafast 360-degree sanitisation

In 2016, a team of young genius engineers from IIT Bombay successfully launched their own satellite "Pratham" with ISRO.

They channelized the same passion and perfection to solve new challenges imposed by COVID-19. This time, in partnership with India's largest intelligent intralogistics automation company, Armstrong!

"UWe Safe" is a solution, uniquely crafted to tackle current sanitization challenges during this pandemic. It eliminates the entry of COVID-19 virus into your premises via daily objects, high touch point items, packages, and parcels.

It eliminates 99.9 per cent of the virus in just 30 seconds and ensures a contactless, absolute 360-degree sanitization. This chemical-free, NABL Lab certified, FDA grade, UVC sanitization equipment will directly target the high touch points thereby breaking down the COVID chain.

To know more visit: https://uwesafe.com/contact/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Automation industry leader, Armstrong along with Indian Rocket Scientists launched UWe Safe for contactless 3D sanitization

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In 2016, a team of young genius engineers from IIT Bombay successfully launched their own satellite "Pratham" with ISRO. In 2016, a team of young genius engineers from IIT Bombay successfully launched their own satellite "Pratham" with ISRO.

They channelized the same passion and perfection to solve new challenges imposed by COVID-19. This time, in partnership with India's largest intelligent intralogistics automation company, Armstrong!

"UWe Safe" is a solution, uniquely crafted to tackle current sanitization challenges during this pandemic. It eliminates the entry of COVID-19 virus into your premises via daily objects, high touch point items, packages, and parcels.

It eliminates 99.9 per cent of the virus in just 30 seconds and ensures a contactless, absolute 360-degree sanitization. This chemical-free, NABL Lab certified, FDA grade, UVC sanitization equipment will directly target the high touch points thereby breaking down the COVID chain.

To know more visit: https://uwesafe.com/contact/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Automation industry leader, Armstrong along with Indian Rocket Scientists launched UWe Safe for contactless 3D sanitization

In 2016, a team of young genius engineers from IIT Bombay successfully launched their own satellite "Pratham" with ISRO.

They channelized the same passion and perfection to solve new challenges imposed by COVID-19. This time, in partnership with India's largest intelligent intralogistics automation company, Armstrong!

"UWe Safe" is a solution, uniquely crafted to tackle current sanitization challenges during this pandemic. It eliminates the entry of COVID-19 virus into your premises via daily objects, high touch point items, packages, and parcels.

It eliminates 99.9 per cent of the virus in just 30 seconds and ensures a contactless, absolute 360-degree sanitization. This chemical-free, NABL Lab certified, FDA grade, UVC sanitization equipment will directly target the high touch points thereby breaking down the COVID chain.

To know more visit: https://uwesafe.com/contact/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22