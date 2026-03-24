BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], March 24: AutoPe, a transit-focused digital mobility platform, has crossed INR 100 crore in revenue in FY 2025-26, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey and underscoring the rising adoption of integrated, technology-led public transport solutions across India. Crossing the INR 100 crore mark represents a transition for AutoPe from a high-growth emerging player to a revenue-stable infrastructure partner for urban mobility stakeholders. The milestone reflects consistent multi-year growth, driven by deeper system integrations, expanded deployments, and improved monetisation capabilities compared to previous financial years. Commenting on the milestone, the Founder of AutoPe, Anurag Bajpai, said, "Crossing INR 100 crore is a strong validation of our focus on building interoperable, commuter-centric transit infrastructure. Our priority has been to create scalable systems through deep integrations with transport authorities, and this milestone reflects the growing adoption of integrated mobility solutions across cities."

The topline growth has been primarily powered by increasing daily transaction volumes across deployed networks and strategic partnerships with transport authorities and ecosystem players. As more commuters shift to digital ticketing and integrated payment systems, AutoPe's platform has seen sustained growth in usage and repeat adoption. While the company does not disclose a detailed revenue split across ticketing, platform fees, first- and last-mile integrations, and non-fare monetisation solutions, it indicated that diversified revenue streams within its transit ecosystem have contributed to steady financial performance. AutoPe is currently focused on expanding large-scale metro deployments across India, with multiple projects in the pipeline. While specific project details remain undisclosed, the company confirmed that upcoming metro integrations form a key part of its next phase of growth.

Beyond metro systems, AutoPe is deepening its presence in integrated urban mobility, particularly around first- and last-mile connectivity. By bringing multiple transport modes onto a unified digital framework, the platform aims to enable smoother commuter journeys within cities and across regions. AutoPe operates on an API-first, interoperable architecture that connects metro rail, buses, parking systems, and other mobility services onto a single digital layer. By integrating payments, ticketing, and validation systems, the platform allows commuters to plan, pay, and travel across modes within a unified ecosystem. At the same time, transport authorities benefit from operational visibility, improved revenue tracking, and data-led decision-making capabilities, helping modernise urban transit infrastructure without disrupting existing systems.

With daily transaction volumes continuing to scale, the INR 100 crore milestone signals both growing commuter trust and institutional adoption of integrated mobility solutions. As Indian cities accelerate investments in public transport and digital infrastructure, AutoPe aims to further strengthen its role as a long-term technology partner in building connected urban mobility networks. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)