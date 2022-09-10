Autus Cyber Tech Pvt Ltd partners with IndusInd Bank for the Digitisation of HRIDC

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/PNN): Autus Cyber Tech Pvt Ltd strategically partners with IndusInd Bank for digitising two significant aspects of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd ERP - Human Resource Management and Finance Module. The partnership was announced during the celebrating event of the 5th foundation day of HRIDC, inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Singh Chautala, on Saturday, August 27 at Panchkula, Haryana, event location PWD Rest House.

Proximo ERP by Autus Cyber Tech Pvt Ltd in partnership with IndusInd bank presents one of the most Flexible, Customizable, Scalable, and Integrable ERP software for HRIDC. The aim is to eliminate various challenges for HRIDC by digitalising and optimising human resource management and financial accounting processes. Implementing a robust and secure Human Resource Management software will automate the complete employee life cycle journey, associated compliances, and a world-class mobile application to manage and improve operational efficiencies.

On the financial side, Autus Cyber Tech, will develop a highly efficient, fast, and dependable finance and accounting software (Proximo ERP - FA) for HRIDC. With its implementation, HRIDC will achieve more practicality, better efficiency, higher accuracy and complete transparency and security in finance operations - all essential for improving its overall business practices.

Talking about the partnership, Rahul Khera, Co-Founder Director of Autus Cyber Tech Pvt Ltd, said, "One of the biggest challenges that organisations face these days is managing employee records. With our Proximo HRMS ERP system, organisation can store, update, manage, and utilize a tremendous amount of employee data on one platform. In addition, we have made the system capable for required integrations and work at its best for HRIDC's human resource management needs."

Shedding some light on the Financial Accounting system, Shorabhh Aggarwal, Co-Founder Director of Autus Cyber Tech, and Founder Director of Concat Business Consulting Pvt Ltd said, "This is one of our greatest partnerships, and our team takes pride in developing a robust and advanced Proximo F & A ERP system for HRIDC. The system is designed to automate most financial accounting tasks, which will directly help HRIDC to enhance the usability of accounting personnel. It will also help eliminate accounting mistakes, minimise transactional processes and reporting turnaround time and result in higher accuracy and data security."

It is an Indian multinational technology company with offices in India, Canada, and the US. The company creates innovative, sustainable, and future-ready technology solutions (https://www.autuscybertech.com/erp-for-manufacturing-industry/?utm_source=PressRelease & utm_medium=PaidPR & utm_campaign=hridc_pr & utm_id=PR) Manufacturing ERP Software for Large Corporates and MSMEs. Since its establishment in 2002, Autus has successfully delivered 100+ technology projects for its global clientele.

