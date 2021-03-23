Avantor® donates infrared thermometers and surgical/N95 masks to students as government schools open in India

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, is setting science in motion to create a better world by giving back to communities across the globe.

Avantor is donating 300 infrared thermometers, and 90,000 surgical and N95 masks to help protect students of over 250 government schools across Mumbai, Delhi/NCR and Jammu through the American India Foundation.

"The COVID-19 pandemic impacted over 320 million students as government schools were closed. Now as these schools across the country start welcoming the students back, infrared thermometers and surgical/N95 masks will assist the school administrators to monitor the safe return of students to schools," said Devashish Ohri, Executive Vice President, IMEA, Avantor at the ceremonial handover held at the Government Co-Ed. Secondary School, Patparganj, Delhi.

In efforts to promote safety and protection during COVID-19, Avantor has donated thermometers and more than 1.5 million surgical masks to organizations across the globe. In India, working closely with The American India Foundation (AIF), Avantor is targeting the distribution of 300 infrared thermometers and 90,000 surgical and N95 masks over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Elaborating on the roll-out of the program, Ohri, added, "The schools have been shortlisted based on the need and urgency of providing safe spaces for children to return to school. Around 85 schools in Mumbai, 100 schools in Jammu and 66 schools in Delhi will receive Avantor's support."

AIF's Country Director Mathew Joseph said, "Students are eager to return to school where they find stability in learning outcomes, as well as emotional security by bonding with their friends. In such circumstances, the support system needs to ensure that children return to school in a safe environment, and we are grateful to Avantor for their generous gesture. Through our education programs, AIF is building back better normal for school children."

Avantor Foundation supports healthcare and STEM education and has donated nearly USD 4.8 million and awarded more than 500 grants since 2009.

Learn more about (https://www.avantorsciences.com/pages/en/community-engagement) Avantor's community engagement.

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development, and production activities in the industries we serve.

One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world.

For more information, please visit (https://www.avantorsciences.com/site) and find us on (https://www.linkedin.com/company/avantorinc)LinkedIn,(https://twitter.com/Avantor_News) Twitter and (https://www.facebook.com/Avantorinc) Facebook.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)