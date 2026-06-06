PNN New Delhi [India], June 6: Avax Apparels and Ornaments Limited (BSE: 544337) announced its audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026, reporting strong revenue growth of 20.5% year-on-year alongside a significant improvement in profitability metrics, driven by improved operational efficiencies, expanding product demand, and disciplined cost management. Financial Highlights FY 2024-25 - Revenue from Operations: ₹3,445.64 Lakhs - EBITDA: ₹273.95 Lakhs - EBITDA Margin: 7.95% - Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹228.03 Lakhs - Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹163.18 Lakhs - PAT Margin: 4.74% FY 2025-26 - Revenue from Operations: ₹4,153.15 Lakhs - EBITDA: ₹471.31 Lakhs - EBITDA Margin: 11.35% - Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹411.15 Lakhs

- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹296.73 Lakhs - PAT Margin: 7.14% Business Performance Highlights - Revenue from Operations grew 20.5% YoY to ₹4,153.15 Lakhs in FY26 from ₹3,445.64 Lakhs in FY25, reflecting sustained consumer demand across product categories - EBITDA increased 72.1% to ₹471.31 Lakhs in FY26 from ₹273.95 Lakhs in FY25; EBITDA Margin expanded from 7.95% to 11.35%, reflecting improved cost discipline and operating leverage - Profit Before Tax grew 80.3% YoY to ₹411.15 Lakhs in FY26 as against ₹228.03 Lakhs in FY25 - Profit After Tax rose 81.8% to ₹296.73 Lakhs in FY26 from ₹163.18 Lakhs in FY25, with PAT Margin improving from 4.74% to 7.14%

- Consistent focus on product quality, design innovation, and expanding distribution channels supported revenue and margin growth during the year The Company continued to strengthen its brand presence and customer engagement across both apparel and ornaments segments Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. Deepak Kumar, Joint Managing Director, Avax Apparels and Ornaments Limited, said, "FY26 has been a landmark year for Avax Apparels and Ornaments. Our strong revenue growth of over 20% combined with a near-doubling of Profit After Tax reflects the strength of our product portfolio and the trust our customers place in our brand. We remain committed to expanding our presence, enhancing product quality, and delivering sustained value to all our stakeholders as we pursue our long-term growth objectives."

About Avax Apparels and Ornaments Limited Avax Apparels and Ornaments Limited (BSE: 544337) is a publicly listed company engaged in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of apparel and ornaments. The Company is committed to delivering quality products and building a strong brand presence across its target markets. For Further Information Avax Apparels and Ornaments Limited www.avaxapparels.com Investor Relations & Media Contact ORO Business Advisors Private Limited www.orobiz.in Disclaimer: This document may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its management with respect to future business operations and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements as a result of various factors and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to revise any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

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