NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 5: Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited, a trusted insurer committed to helping customers lead healthier, more secure and fulfilling lives, has announced a strategic partnership with Wizz Financial Group through its premier travel and lifestyle service provider, Wizz Holidays Pvt. Ltd., powered by Wizzmoni Financial Services Ltd. The partnership aims to expand access to life insurance and critical illness protection for customers across Wizz Financial's ecosystem. Under the partnership, Aviva Life Insurance proposes to make available a range of insurance solutions, including Aviva Signature 3D Term Plan, Aviva 3D Term Plan - Platinum, Aviva Smart Vital, and Group Credit Life products. By combining Aviva's life insurance expertise with Wizz Financial's distribution network, the partnership aims to make relevant insurance solutions more accessible to customers.

The partnership will initially focus on customers accessing gold-backed credit through Wizz Financial's ecosystem, providing customers with access to suitable insurance solutions during their borrowing journey, subject to their choice and consent. Over time, the offering will also extend to customers accessing other financial and travel-related products, including forex, enabling customers to explore appropriate insurance solutions at different stages of their financial journeys. Commenting on the partnership, Asit Rath, CEO & MD, Aviva Life Insurance, said, "For insurance to become more relevant, it needs to be present in the moments when people are actively making decisions about their financial future. A customer taking a loan is not simply accessing credit; they are taking on a responsibility that can have implications for their family as well. This partnership allows us to bring protection closer to that moment of decision. As an industry, the opportunity is to move insurance from being a standalone purchase to a more natural part of everyday financial planning. By working with Wizz Financial, we aim to make protection easier to access, understand, and consider as part of customers' existing financial journeys."

Amir Nagammy, Founder & CEO of Wizz Financial, said, "At Wizz Holidays, our focus is on making every customer journey more seamless and worry-free. Our collaboration with Aviva Life Insurance is a natural extension of that commitment, helping customers in India access trusted life insurance solutions more easily. By combining Wizzmoni's reach with Aviva's insurance expertise, we aim to support families in protecting what matters most at every stage of life." The partnership further strengthens Aviva Life Insurance's focus on expanding access to insurance solutions in line with evolving customer needs. Alongside financial protection, Aviva continues to encourage individuals and families to build greater financial preparedness and adopt positive and preventive approaches to overall well-being. Furthering this commitment, Aviva Life Insurance recently launched its Term Insurance Plan with Return of Premiums, designed for customers seeking life protection along with the return of total premiums paid upon survival till maturity.

About Aviva Life Insurance Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited is a wholly owned (100%) subsidiary of UK-based Aviva International Holdings Ltd. (AIH), an insurance group backed by a rich heritage that dates back to 1696. Committed to moving the needle from protection to prevention, Aviva Life Insurance helps customers build healthier habits while securing their financial future. Through its range of Term Insurance, Savings, ULIP, and Retirement Solutions, complemented by wellness-led offerings and customer-centric initiatives, Aviva Life Insurance helps customers protect what matters most and plan confidently for the future. Website: www.avivaindia.com. About Wizz Financial Wizz Financial is a neo-banking platform focused on cross-border money movement and lending across strategic economic corridors spanning India, the GCC, Southeast Asia and the United States. Combining digital infrastructure with physical service networks, the Group delivers financial services across multiple markets through a hybrid operating model.

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