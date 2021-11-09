Avon Reinforces Commitment to Creating Breast Cancer Awareness with Latest #InYourBreastInterest Campaign

You would like to read
- VABB - Advanced tissue sampling technique aiding in accurately diagnosing breast cancer and removal of smaller benign lumps
- Big Bike Sale - Shop for best-selling bicycles on EMIs starting Rs. 1,451 on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- Technology based teaching and learning and human psychological impact during COVID 19
- Mobile app development accelerates digital transformation, success of businesses
- Miss Divine Beauty 2021: Introduces new award 'Beauty with a Responsibility'
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Women's beauty brand Avon, that has supported women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, and well-being for the past 130 years, has announced its latest campaign #InYourBreastInterest, reiterating its commitment to creating awareness around breast cancer.
To commemorate 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year, Avon India partnered with the Indian Cancer Society (ICS) and doctors for a year-long project on awareness, diagnosis, check-ups, counseling, and other support for women in need. Further, Avon India also held a webinar with ICS along with chairperson Jyotsna Govil, who shared insights on how the organization works and Dr. Priya Parmar, who spoke on patient rights. In addition, the team at Avon India also gave makeovers to Breast Cancer Survivors in partnership with the Indian Cancer Society.
"We are exploring every medium we can to reach out to as many women with the message to take care of themselves and get regularly checked for breast cancer. Taking #InYourBreastInterest to multiple channels like social media, PR and influencer associations, will enable us to spread the right information on larger platforms and thereby save lives before it is too late," said Snigdha Suman, Head of Marketing, Avon India.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women around the globe and Avon has always been at the forefront of the fight against the illness for the past 28 years. The 'Avon Breast Cancer Crusade', launched in 1992, which placed Avon and the Avon Foundation for the cause, and the third edition of Avon's 'Pay Attention campaign' taught women to act well in time along with a few others over the years.
To reach out to women and their families digitally, Avon also created an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) filter called the 'Crown Of Hope', urging women to take the self-breast exam and tag friends to do the same. The brand partnered with influencers and took on their social media accounts to create make-up looks on half of their faces, while leaving the other half without makeup as a representation of losing a breast due to cancer, to stand in solidarity with all breast cancer survivors. In order to demolish stereotypes and myths around breast cancer, a 'Story' campaign was run on Instagram that took on popular misconceptions related to the disease and explicated them point by point.
For further details on the #InYourBreastInterest campaign, check out Avon India's Instagram page(https://www.instagram.com/in.avon/)
Also log on to: (https://www.avonworldwide.com/supporting-women/breast-cancer)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor