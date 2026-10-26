BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26: As AI-engineered ransomware, state-sponsored intrusions, and complex financial cybercrimes escalate across India's digital economy, multi-award-winning cybersecurity and digital forensics powerhouse Texial today announced a landmark national workforce initiative. Stepping beyond conventional classroom coaching, Texial is opening its operational cyber warfare labs, digital forensics toolkits, and live Security Operations Center (SOC) command rooms directly to aspiring engineers and IT professionals across its nationwide footprint, anchored by flagship regional command hubs in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Coimbatore. For over a decade, Texial has stood apart from traditional IT training institutes by operating at the frontlines of national cyber defense. Recognized with multiple industry excellence awards and institutional honors, Texial has consistently served as an extended technical hand to government bodies, law enforcement cybercrime cells, defense establishments, and Fortune-grade enterprises-assisting in high-stakes digital forensics investigations, critical infrastructure audits, and live breach containment. Now, the company is channeling that real-world investigative intelligence directly into India's talent pipeline.

"True cyber defense cannot be taught from outdated textbooks or pre-recorded videos by instructors who have never fought a live breach," said Suresh Kumar B, Director, Texial. "Having worked shoulder-to-shoulder with government investigative agencies, law enforcement authorities, and enterprise security teams for nearly a decade, we know exactly why certified graduates still struggle in technical interviews. By opening our operational forensic labs and live SOC war-rooms to learners across the country, we are transforming students from certificate-holders into battle-tested cyber defenders." Five Pillars Setting Texial Apart as India's Premier Cyber Defense Benchmark - Extended Technical Arm to Government & Law Enforcement: Texial actively supports public-sector agencies, police cyber cells, and corporate forensic units in solving complex cybercrimes, dark-web investigations, and data breaches-bringing real case-study intelligence into every cohort.

- Multi-Award-Winning Industry Pedigree: Honored for excellence in cybersecurity innovation, digital forensics, and institutional skill transformation across national technology forums and university partnerships. - Mentorship by Active Forensic & Red-Team Practitioners: Every session is led offline by practicing penetration testers, incident responders, and forensic analysts rather than academic faculty. - 80% Live-Fire Cyber Range & SIEM/SOAR Immersion: Trainees execute live vulnerability assessments, malware reverse engineering, packet forensics, and L1-L3 alert triage inside isolated enterprise networks. - End-to-End Career & Global Certification Acceleration: Aligned with global EC-Council, Comptia, PECB and many more including enterprise blue-team frameworks, supported by mock technical drills and direct industry placement linkages.

National Command Network: Empowering Five Major Technology Corridors While serving enterprise and institutional clients nationwide, Texial's physical training infrastructure is strategically anchored across five high-density IT corridors, offering three flagship practitioner tracks in each city: - Bengaluru (National Headquarters & Flagship Cyber Range): Engineered for India's Silicon Valley cloud and product ecosystem, the headquarters delivers a practitioner-led cyber security course in Bangalore, an accredited ethical hacking course in Bangalore and a live-fire SOC course in Bangalore. - Hyderabad (FinTech & Global Capability Center Hub): Tailored for enterprise defense and BFSI security teams, featuring an advanced cyber security course in Hyderabad, an offensive red-team ethical hacking course in Hyderabad, and an operational SOC course in Hyderabad.

- Pune (Enterprise IT, SaaS & Automotive Security Hub): Built for Western India's engineering talent pool, offering a hands-on cyber security course in Pune, a vulnerability-exploitation ethical hacking course in Pune, and a SIEM-driven SOC course in Pune. - Kolkata (Eastern India Cyber Intelligence & Forensics Center): Accelerating Eastern India's digital defense workforce with a full-stack cyber security course in Kolkata, a certification-aligned ethical hacking course in Kolkata, and a real-time SOC course in Kolkata. - Coimbatore (Next-Gen SaaS & Industrial Engineering Corridor): Empowering Southern India's rapidly expanding tech belt through an applied cyber security course in Coimbatore, a lab-intensive ethical hacking course in Coimbatore, and an industry-ready SOC course in Coimbatore.

Admissions for upcoming offline weekday, weekend, and fast-track corporate cohorts are now open nationwide for engineering students, fresh and pursuing graduates, and working IT professionals. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)