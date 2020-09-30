Award-winning JJ Tax App to extend free solutions for tax queries and discounted IT return filings

-
ALSO READ
JJ Tax app launches 'Freedom Offer' effective August 3, 2020
Govt extends last date for filing annual GST return for FY19 by 3 months till Sept
CBDT again defers GST, GAAR reporting in I-T audit report till Mar 2021
GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 cr processed since March 30; Rs 5,204 cr I-T refunds issued in 10 days
-
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): JJ Tax App, a chat-based app launched by aspiring CAs in May 2020, has been conferred with an award for 'Best Fintech Solutions of the Year' by "Time2Leap Awards", supported by Pratap Chandra Sarangi - Minister of State, Govt of India.
After lowering their subscription prices in August, JJ Tax plans to offer Free services for resolution of Tax and related queries along with discounted tax filing services starting October 2, 2020, which coincides with Gandhi Jayanti.
"The download of JJ Tax App has doubled in the month of September, and we wish to expand our reach to help everyone resolve their tax queries on their fingertips without the need for in-person meetings," said Co-founder Mehak Malik, while commenting on the decision to offer free services.
The growing popularity of this industry-first tax app has caught the interest of several venture capitalists and angel investors. There are talks about PE funding of Rs 50 crores by end of this year with another Rs 150 crores in the pipeline, which will help the app further expand its horizon.
The team has also begun to expand their advertising and marketing operations, with Ritika Agrawal joining the team to head marketing and media.
"We are living in the times of digital ubiquity, and our young team is focused on higher customer acquisition through digital media. With greater focus on agility and innovation, our team is gearing up to wring in a change in UI to adapt to the changing customer mindset," said Ritika, when asked about further plans.
JJ Tax has been actively sponsoring corporate cricket tournaments in NCR region. However, now the team is excited to make their presence felt in IPL matches, starting October 2020.
JJ Tax is a new chat-based app that was launched on May 26, 2020. The app offers a wide range of taxation solutions along with resolution of tax queries in real-time. You can explore more features of the app here -
App Store: apps.apple.com/in/app/jj-tax/id1509309456
Play Store: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jjtax.app
To know more, please visit www.jjfintax.com.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU