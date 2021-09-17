AXA launches free telemedicine helpline for families in India

You would like to read
- Kauvery Hospital launches diabetes helpline +91 88802 88802 to help public achieve optimum management of diabetes during these pandemic
- Chandigarh University launches COVID CARE Toll-Free Helpline for the benefit of students and COVID patients
- AXA XL expands Casualty Risk Consulting Team with Fleet Management Specialist in the Americas
- 'Ek Saath-India Rises Again' online musical concert for fundraising for COVID relief and rehab on June 5
- Master Saleem's new song 'Saath' to release today, Neha Malik and Nikhil Dagar's sizzling chemistry is unmissable
New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): AXA launches a toll-free helpline with NGO partner Sewa International in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan to provide telemedicine services for medical ailments and information on the availability of critically needed healthcare supplies in response to the COVID-19 crisis in India.
The helpline, Supportive Action Across Telemedicine and Healthcare (SAATH), is a joint corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative between AXA entities with local operations including AXA France Vie Reinsurance branch, AXA GO Business Operations and AXA XL in India.
SAATH will connect people to doctors including general practitioners, ayurvedic doctors, nutritionists and Sewa International volunteers. In addition to telemedicine services, it will provide information on: availability of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders; ambulance assistance; home Intensive Care Unit setup information; food supplies for COVID-19 patients; access to psychologists; and more. Using the wide range of services, SAATH aims to increase acceptability, affordability and accessibility to telemedicine and virtual care.
This initiative further demonstrates AXA's commitment to enable access to healthcare for the most vulnerable and to support the Government of India's virtual care initiatives including the National Digital Health Mission. Since 2017, AXA France Vie India Reinsurance branch has been a leading provider of reinsurance to the social sector and has positively impacted more than 200 million lives.
Clemence Gastaldi, CEO of AXA Life and Health International Solutions, AXA France, commented, "I'm very proud of the joint CSR initiative led by our Indian entities, including AXA France Vie Reinsurance branch, to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in India. With our SAATH helpline, we are providing real-time hospital information, and teleconsultation for hospitalization to the public at a single toll-free number. We will continue to use our assets and know-how to support Indian families."
Ankur Nijhawan, CEO of AXA France Vie - Indian Reinsurance Branch shared, "The COVID-19 pandemic has made us revisit how best to make healthcare accessible. Virtual care is safer than self-medication and it is our objective is to make telemedicine acceptable, affordable, and accessible. Our continuous efforts in India and our drive to innovate has led to the creation of a very special initiative - SAATH, named for the word togetherness in Hindi - a telemedicine helpline offered free of cost to users. Looking towards a better future, we aim to create trust and an approach to medicine better adapted to the needs of individuals and their loved ones. This is also a conscious step we are taking to support the Government of India for making quality healthcare available to all."
Sebastien Legrand, India Head - AXA GO Business Operations, shared his thoughts, "We are very pleased to be associated with Project SAATH that enables us to connect with the community in multiple ways to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. We have always been at the forefront of taking care of our communities since our inception in India and, this initiative further strengthens our commitment to Health and Disease Prevention a key pillar of our Corporate Responsibility strategy. SAATH is the next milestone in this journey. India has seen some torrid times in the last few months, and SAATH is our preparatory step to help the local authorities with adequate health-related support for a better penetration in the states of its operations. I'm confident that the real-time information access will go a long way in combating the far-reaching consequences of COVID-19."
Derek Nazareth, Head of Global Operations for AXA XL, Country Head India said, "AXA XL in India has continued to demonstrate its commitment to helping local communities through its CSR activities. By acting as ONE AXA to create SAATH, we're able to support those families most affected by the COVID-19 crisis, ensuring the most vulnerable get access to the healthcare they require."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor