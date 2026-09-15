VMPL New Delhi [India], September 15: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., announced the launch of the Axis Max Life Rising India Manufacturing Fund (SFIN: ULIF05007/09/26RISINGINDM104), an actively managed thematic fund designed to provide policyholders an opportunity to participate in India's expanding manufacturing ecosystem. The fund will invest primarily across the manufacturing sector and related and allied industries, including ancillary businesses, industrial infrastructure providers, engineering companies, automation solution providers, logistics participants and other businesses deriving a significant share of their revenues from the manufacturing ecosystem. Through this diversified approach, the fund seeks to capture opportunities emerging from India's growing focus on domestic production, localisation and global competitiveness.

India's manufacturing sector continues to benefit from policy support, infrastructure investments, supply-chain diversification and rising domestic demand. Initiatives such as Make in India, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, National Logistics Policy and PM Gati Shakti are supporting investments across manufacturing industries, while rising private-sector capital expenditure and export competitiveness are creating opportunities across the broader manufacturing ecosystem.These trends are creating opportunities across sectors including automobiles, capital goods, defence, electronics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and industrial services. Vaibhav Kumar, Head - Product Management and E-Commerce Channel, Axis Max Life, said, "India's manufacturing ecosystem is at an important stage of its evolution, supported by a combination of policy reforms, infrastructure development, domestic demand and the growing diversification of global supply chains. As the country strengthens its position as a competitive manufacturing destination, we believe the opportunity extends beyond traditional manufacturers to a much wider ecosystem of businesses enabling this transformation.

With the Axis Max Life Rising India Manufacturing Fund, our endeavour is to provide policyholders an actively managed avenue to participate in this long-term structural opportunity. The fund's diversified approach and disciplined investment framework will enable us to identify businesses with strong growth potential, competitive positioning, operational capabilities and financial strength, while expanding the range of investment choices available to our customers." As an actively managed fund, the Axis Max Life Rising India Manufacturing Fund will provide the fund manager flexibility to identify opportunities across manufacturing and allied sectors based on growth prospects, company fundamentals, valuations and evolving market conditions. This approach enables dynamic allocation across manufacturing and allied sectors, with the flexibility to identify emerging opportunities and adapt to changing market conditions. The fund will use the Nifty India Manufacturing Index as its benchmark and will be available across online and offline channels through applicable Axis Max Life unit-linked insurance products. The annual Fund Management Charge (FMC) will be 1.35% of assets under management. With the launch of the Rising India Manufacturing Fund, Axis Max Life continues to expand its suite of investment options, providing policyholders greater choice to participate in long-term opportunities emerging across India's economy.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com) Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104 Company Identification Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)