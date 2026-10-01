VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 1: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has partnered with SK Finance Limited ("SK Finance") to offer Group Credit Life Insurance solutions to customers across emerging markets across India, further expanding the reach of life insurance protection through a diversified financial services ecosystem. With SK Finance's deep expertise in vehicle financing and its strong connect with the customers with evolving needs, the partnership will create an opportunity to bring relevant protection solutions closer to customers who may have traditionally had limited access to formal insurance products.

The collaboration combines SK Finance's customer reach and financing expertise with Axis Max Life's life insurance capabilities, enabling customers to complement their financial commitments with an added layer of protection. The partnership is aimed at strengthening financial resilience for customers and their families while supporting greater inclusion of protection solutions across India's emerging markets. Anurag Gupta, Chief Business Officer - Partnership Channels, Axis Max Life Insurance, said, "India's next phase of insurance growth will be shaped by our ability to take protection beyond conventional customer segments and into the heart of the country's emerging financial ecosystem. Our partnership with SK Finance brings together two complementary strengths; deep customer understanding and differentiated protection capabilities. By leveraging such partnerships, we can make life insurance more accessible, relevant and integrated into the financial journeys of customers across the country, particularly those who remain underserved by formal protection mechanisms."

Yash Setia, Whole-time Director, SK Finance Limited, said, "Financial resilience is not just about access to credit, but also about ensuring that customers and their families are protected against unforeseen circumstances. Our partnership with Axis Max Life is a meaningful step in that direction, enabling us to bring relevant credit life protection closer to customers across India's emerging markets. With our strong presence in rural and semi-urban communities and continued investments in technology to make financial services simpler, more accessible and inclusive, we are well placed to integrate protection into the customer journey. Together with Axis Max Life, we aim to make credit life solutions more seamless and meaningful for our customers and their families."

The partnership marks another step in Axis Max Life's efforts to deepen the availability of life insurance across diverse customer segments and contribute to the larger national ambition of Insurance for All by 2047. About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com) Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer-centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104 Company Information Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012 About SK Finance Limited (https://www.skfin.in) SK Finance Limited is a 31-year-trusted NBFC providing asset-backed and secured financing solutions, including Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Tractor, Construction Equipment and Secured Business Loans, among others. With a strong presence across rural and semi-urban markets, the Company operates through 700+ branches across 12 states and 2 Union Territories, serving unbanked and underbanked customers. As of June 30, 2026, SK Finance's Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed ₹16,200 crore. The Company is committed to making finance simple, accessible and inclusive, supported by responsible lending, customer-centricity and technology-led solutions.

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