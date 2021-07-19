Ayursetu launches XQUISIT, a range of herbal hair care products

Bathinda, (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI/PNN): Ayursetu is elated to announce its launch of XQUISIT, a range of Herbal Personal Care products.

Ayursetu is always looking for opportunities to promote the Indian System of Herbs and Ayurveda across the world with authentic cosmetic and wellness products for the benefit of body, mind, and spirit.

With the same mission, XQUISIT will have a complete range of personal care products that are absolutely herbal, and the initial launch is the Herbal Haircare range which is available in 3 major variants-Argan & Keratin, Biotin & Collagen, and Mango Seed Buttermilk that will be totally free of Sulphates, Parabens, Silicones, Phthalates, ethanolamine, and synthetic colors. The products available under each of these variants are:

* Shampoo

* Conditioner

* Hair mask

* Serum

In addition to these products, XQUISIT has also launched their Babassu Blackseed Hair oil, which is a first of its kind in India. XQUISIT is Ayursetu's entry into the growing market of herbal hair care lines and plans to introduce new variants and new formulations for your complete body in near future.

Different lines of XQUISIT variants are designed for specific hair care problems. Mango Seed Buttermilk for treating dandruff, Biotin & Collagen for curing hair fall, and Argan & Keratin for frizzy hair. This will give a chance to the users to experiment with different product ranges.

XQUISIT promises to ensure herbal and chemical-free ingredients. All the products will be available to the customers on all major e-commerce platforms and will be delivered pan India.

Sharing his vision Sumeet Gupta, Co-founder, Ayursetu said, "I will always provide a product to the world that I can let my family and my kids consume. The absence of products, in the market, with transparency of ingredients and free of any harmful chemicals that create a difference and add value to the life of the Nation-men, motivated us to launch Ayursetu and now XQUISIT".

About Ayursetu

Ayursetu was established in 2019 with a vision to promote the Ancient Vedic Science of India, Ayurveda. The company's registered office is in Bathinda, Punjab with an international office in Ontario, Canada

