PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27: Continuing its rapid retail expansion across the country, AZORTE, Reliance Retail's premium fashion and lifestyle destination, announces the launch of two new stores in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad this May. Strengthening its presence across key fashion-forward markets, the new openings further reinforce AZORTE's vision of redefining contemporary retail through fashion, technology, and community-led experiences. The first launch took place at HSR Layout, Bengaluru, introducing a dynamic four-floor retail destination spanning 10,996 sq. ft. Designed as more than just a shopping space, the launch event, titled AZORTE PRIVE, brought together fashion, music, and community through an exclusive experience created in collaboration with the community.

Further expanding its presence in western India, AZORTE launched its 44thstoreatNexus Ahmedabad. Spread across 12,865 sq. ft. on a single floor, the store opening was marked with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony by actor Janki Bodiwala. Both stores will showcase AZORTE's signature blend of global fashion trends, elevated essentials, and tech-enabled retail experiences. Customers can explore extensive collections across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and accessories, curated for the modern Indian consumer seeking individuality and effortless style. Continuing to remain India's only neostore for fashion, AZORTE integrates advanced retail innovations, including: - RFID & QR Code Technology for seamless inventory visibility and assisted shopping - Smart Trial Rooms offering contextual styling recommendations

- Self Check-Out Counters enabling a faster and frictionless shopping journey With these launches, AZORTE continues to strengthen its growing retail network across India while building immersive spaces that merge fashion, technology, and experiential engagement. Store Address: Bengaluru: GF, FF, SF, No 2326, BBMP E-Katha, property No 1916/2326, Sector 1, HSR Layout Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102 Ahmedabad : AZORTE, Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall, Vastrapur. Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054 Timings: 10 am - 10 pm About AZORTE AZORTE redefines high-street fashion by blending contemporary Indian and international trends, giving Gen Z the freedom to express their unique style. From statement-making pieces to reinvented classics, AZORTE ensures that fashion remains an extension of one's evolving identity.

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