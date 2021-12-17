Azure Power signs 2,333 MW PPA with SECI under 4 GW projects, receives Letter of Award for Second Hybrid Project for 200 MW

You would like to read
- Renowned Folk singer Ranjit Bawa visits Indian Guardian office at Ludhiana
- Azure Power signs 600 MW PPA with SECI under 4 GW Projects
- PD Gupta Foundation lends support to the society, provides essentials to the needy
- Geeken Seating Collection opens new showroom and plant in Manesar, Gurugram
- Former royals of the erstwhile princely states in Gujarat extend a unique opportunity to experience kinghood in Royal Lal Bungalow Palace Resort at Devgadh Baria
New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) today announced that it has signed its largest ever Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a capacity of 2,333 MW of ISTS connected solar power projects under the 4 GW manufacturing linked projects.
This follows the 600 MW PPA signed during last month under the same tender. Projects developed under this PPA will supply power for 25 years at a fixed tariff of INR 2.42 (~US 3.3 cents) per kWh and shall be constructed in Rajasthan, the highest solar insolation state in India.
Connectivity approval for these projects is already in place and land is fully identified and is under acquisition. Commissioning of these projects is scheduled in phase-wise manner with 1,000 MW by November 2024, 1,000 MW by November 2025 and balance 333 MW by November 2026.
Azure Power also announced today that it has received the Letter Of Award (LOA) for its second wind-solar hybrid power project of 200 MW from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Limited (MSEDCL) to supply power for 25 years at a fixed tariff of INR 2.62 (~US 3.5 cents) per kWh and will entail setting up of 133 MW solar and 67 MW wind capacity within a period of 18 months from the signing of PPA. Solar capacity for the project will be set up in Rajasthan, while the wind capacity will be in Maharashtra.
"We are pleased with our progress on the 4 GW projects with SECI. This is the largest capacity PPA ever for Azure Power in its decade long journey in the renewable energy sector and provides us with an incredible opportunity to support India's resolve on climate change and being a destination of choice for global investments," says Ranjit Gupta, MD and CEO, Azure Power.
"We are confident that these PPAs and the hybrid projects are a significant step forward in creating a long runway for growth and value accretion for our stakeholders, which we will continue to strengthen with our prudent choice of projects and capital deployment," added Gupta.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor