B L Kashyap backs Roots FC Women's Football for 3 years; team triumphs 2-1 in Karnataka Women's League 2023 inaugural match
Shruti Choudhari, Director of Projects & Strategy, B L Kashyap with the Roots FC Women's Football team participating in the Karnataka Women's League (KWL) 2023 - 2024
ThePRTree
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 11: BL Kashyap and Sons, one of the leading Civil Engineering and Construction Companies, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, is proud to announce its partnership with Roots FC Women's Football Team for the next three years. The team won 2 - 1 in the inaugural match of the first edition of Karnataka Women's League (KWL) 2023 - 2024, which commenced today. In an inspiring moment for the team, Indian women's national team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan graced the jersey launch event on 10th September and shared her insights and experiences with the players, motivating them to pursue their dreams with determination and passion.
This CSR commitment is a significant step towards promoting women's empowerment through sports, with the aim of inspiring more women to pursue athletic careers. By supporting Roots FC Women's Football Team, B L Kashyap intends to create opportunities for talented athletes from diverse backgrounds at the grassroots level, ultimately fostering a brighter future for women in sports.
Shruti Choudhari, Director of Projects & Strategy at B L Kashyap, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with the ROOTS FC WOMEN's Team, stating, "We are thrilled to offer our support to the ROOTS FC WOMEN's Team, firmly believing that this collaboration will not only foster the growth of women's football but also serve as an inspiration to young girls from all walks of life andencouragethem to embrace sports. The highly anticipated inaugural match of the season which commenced today was won by the highly talented Roots FC women's team. We are glad to give them the right training, exposure and opportunity to excel."
Shruti further added that, "We always believe in gender equality. Over the past decade, B L Kashyap has undergone remarkable changes, such as the emergence of women-led departments, substantial presence of women in the workforce as well as women assuming pivotal roles on-site throughout the execution phase. Witnessing our female colleagues seize opportunities and excel has been a source of immense pride. At B L Kashyap, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fair hiring practices devoid of
gender biases. We prioritise achieving wage equality and offering equal opportunities, with performance as the sole criterion, transcending gender, religion, or caste. Thus, partnering in this CSR program blended well with our philosophy and vision of harnessing talent through diversity and inclusion."
The Karnataka Women's League, also referred to as the Karnataka Women's Super Division League, is the top division of women's football league in the Indian State of Karnataka. The League is organised by the Karnataka State Football Association, the official football governing body of the State. Roots FC Women's team will play in the KWL 23-24 (Karnataka women's league, the highest league for women in the state). ROOTS FC WOMEN's Team will be fielding 21 school girls and 9 college students. This season the average age of squad is 19 years who share a common passion for the sport. Notably, this season sees the addition of seven new players from states like Manipur, Haryana, and Delhi, further diversifying the team's talent pool. Additionally, two players from the previous season, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, have been retained, adding experience and skill to the roster. A majority of the players are from Karnataka.
B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has comprleted over 250 projects and more than 125 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1000+ engineers & professionals.
The Roots FC women's team was formed in the year 2020. The team qualified for the KWL in the year 2021 from A Division. We pride ourselves with having players from all walks of life, from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds. We have players from 7 states across India.
Players:
Sanjita Niroula: Sanjita holds a special role at Roots. Not only does she serve the team as a captain and holds the record for most goals scored at Roots, she is also an AIFF certified coach who coaches young boys and girls at Roots from ages 4 to 7. She hails from Manipur shifted to Bengaluru 3 years ago.
Rosy Thanga: Rosy always with a bright smile on her face is Roots's newest winger. She can play with both her feet and can swing in crosses from the most difficult of angles. She is currently pursuing an English Honours in her home town Manipur which she had to put on pause because of the current unrest in the state. Unphased, she still never fails to spread her contagious laughter.
Sonakshi Singh: Roots' GK who hails from UP has always wanted to become a professional Goalkeeper. Despite being dealt a bad deck with there not being any Goalkeeping specific training in UP accessible to her, hard work and perseverance is what earned her a spot on this team. Her Quick reflexes generally saves the club from a tight situation or two from time to time.
Mythili Parvati Vaidya: Mythili joined Roots back in 2020 back when she was 14. She has been with Roots ever since and has even spent a short stint at an IWL Club last season. She is a natural holding midfielder and someone who never shies away from a challenge.
For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com
For further media queries, please contact:
Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099
sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in
(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 7:30 PM IST