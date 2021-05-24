B.N.M Institute of Technology partners with Harappa to integrate behavioral skilling into curriculum

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://harappa.education) Harappa, India's leading online institution for online behavioral learning has partnered with (https://www.bnmit.org) B.N.M Institute of Technology (BNMIT) to integrate Thrive Skills -- an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioral skills to enable individuals to continuously succeed, at every stage of their career -- as part of the syllabus for engineering and management students, across all years of study.
This decision is part of B.N.M Institute's vision to produce highly skilled, workplace-ready talent, by equipping students with the most in-demand social, cognitive and behavioral skills, alongside technical acumen.
Colleges in India have a long history of emphasizing technical knowledge over social, cognitive and behavioral skills, resulting in thousands of graduates sorely ill-equipped to deal with the demands of the knowledge economy. Modern workplaces emphasize the need for skills such as communication, critical thinking, problem-solving and exposure to industry verticals.There is a significant skill-gap for engineering graduates to bridge.
Sri Narayan Rao Manaay, Secretary, B.N.M Group of Institutions, commented, "BNMIT has a vision to produce highly skilled and competent manpower who have the technical knowledge which is essential for a successful career in engineering, Also, they are required to possess the soft skills that are just as critical as technical acumen when carrying out the day-to-day duties of engineering roles. So, we have decided to offer soft-skill training to our students as a part of their curriculum Itself. We have collaborated with Harappa Education, known for their courses in soft skills and effective delivery, to take-up this responsibility of training our students from year 1 itself. I am very sure that our students will be greatly benefitted by this collaboration to get trained in soft skills to emerge as confident professionals."
As a learner-centered institution, Harappa's unique pedagogy is built on developing must-have Thrive Skills for workplace readiness. Harappa holds notable partnerships for placement facilitation and faculty development with premier institutions such as Apex University, Avantika University, GITAM, IIM Bodh Gaya and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.
The BNMIT-Harappa partnership is the first of its kind and a sustainable solution for behavioral skill development as part of the syllabus. Students will receive high-impact training in analysis, professional conduct, active listening and career planning. The four-year long project will be executed through blended learning, featuring self-paced online courses, live masterclasses and interactive workshops with industry leaders.
Speaking about the partnership, Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder & Chairman, Harappa, said, "Harappa is honored to work with B.N.M Institute of Technology to introduce behavioral skilling as part of curriculum. India's higher education system urgently needs to focus on empowering students with skills that will help them thrive in modern workplaces. We're looking forward to a long and rich partnership that will enable a cadre of highly-skilled, formidable young talent prepared to succeed in the competitive world of work."
