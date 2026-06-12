VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: As B2B marketing assumes a more strategic role in driving business growth, there is a growing need for stronger industry collaboration, knowledge sharing and leadership engagement across the ecosystem. To address this opportunity, a group of senior marketing and business leaders has launched the B2B Marketing Association (B2BMA), a community-led initiative built by practitioners, for practitioners. Unlike traditional networking groups or event-led communities, B2BMA aims to create a platform for professional growth, industry collaboration and knowledge creation. The association's vision is to help build a stronger, more connected and future-ready B2B marketing profession in India. B2BMA seeks to create a space where practitioners can not only learn from one another, but also contribute to the future direction of the industry.

B2BMA is founded on four guiding principles: Knowledge, Community, Leadership and Growth - creating opportunities for learning, collaboration, professional development and industry advancement. More than a community, B2BMA aspires to become an institution that contributes to the industry through thought leadership, talent development, research and meaningful collaboration. Executive Council Formed To guide the association's vision and direction, B2BMA has established an Executive Council comprising senior marketing leaders from technology, consulting, SaaS, services and growth-focused organizations. The Executive Council includes: - Gyanendra N Pati, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer - Alethea Advisors, President - RP Singh, Chief Curator - B2B World Summit & Awards, Vice President

- Monalisa Sahoo, Chief Marketing Officer - Enterprise, Jio - Saugata Bagchi, Global Head - Digital, Experiential & Content Marketing, Tata Communications - Sanjay K Chaudhary, Head of Enterprise Marketing, SAP - Rupa Roy, Marketing Director, ASEAN Pacific Korea, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence - Manila Rauniyar, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Birdeye - Suprit Chawla, Regional Marcom & Sales Leader, Henkel - Anoop Bharadwaj, Vice President - Marketing, Hoonartek Early Community Initiatives B2BMA has already launched several initiatives including B2B World Summit, the B2B Marketing Podcast, Marketing SquareUp - State of B2B Marketing in India Study, and community-led learning and networking programs. Future initiatives will include mentorship, talent development, industry research and professional recognition programs.

Speaking about the launch, the leadership team at B2BMA said: "Every mature profession is strengthened by institutions that invest in its future. B2BMA has been created with that belief at its core. Our vision is to become the most trusted platform for advancing the B2B marketing profession in India--helping develop future leaders, strengthen industry connections and create lasting value for the marketing community." said Gyanendra N Pati, President, B2BMA Vice President, B2BMA, RP Singh noted "B2B marketing today requires stronger collaboration, continuous learning, and a community-driven approach. Through B2BMA, we aim to create a platform where marketers can come together to exchange ideas, learn from each other, and collectively elevate the industry."

"AI is reshaping the B2B marketing landscape, unlocking new possibilities while setting higher expectations from marketers. In this context, the launch of B2BMA is very timely, providing a valuable platform for learning, collaboration, and building the capabilities needed to fuel the next phase of growth."said Monalisa Sahoo, CMO - Enterprise Business, Reliance Jio "In today's rapidly evolving landscape, B2B marketers need more than just tools. They need practical perspectives, peer learning and meaningful industry exchange. B2BMA aims to create that kind of platform for marketers to learn, collaborate and collectively push the industry forward." said Suprit Chawla, Regional Marketing Communications & Sales - Packaging Adhesives, IMEA, Henkel

Anoop Bharadwaj, VP - Marketing, Hoonartek, added "Today, on the one hand marketing is a bona fide growth partner in fast-growing B2B product and consulting companies, while on the other, leveraging AI for marketing is on top of everyone's mind. An effort like what B2BMA will prove momentous in enabling marketing professionals to stay on top of their game." Join the Community B2BMA invites marketers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, students and ecosystem partners to join a growing community committed to advancing the profession, creating new opportunities and shaping the future of B2B marketing in India. For more information and membership details, visit https://b2bma.org/membership

About B2B Marketing Association (B2BMA) The B2B Marketing Association (B2BMA) is a community-led platform created by marketing leaders to advance the B2B marketing profession through collaboration, leadership, learning, networking and knowledge sharing. For more details, visit www.b2bma.org (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)